‘Age should only make you more confident about who you are’: Dr Ria Banerjee Ankola

A lot of times people tend to withdraw themselves from doing what they like owing to the stereotype of ‘age-appropriate behaviour’. This could be anything — from not visiting their favourite tourist spots, indulging in their favourite sport, to not wearing the favourite lipstick. It usually becomes more challenging for women, especially once they cross their 40s and beyond.

But one should not let society dictate how one lives one’s life, said food therapist Dr Ria Banerjee Ankola in an Instagram post.

Dispelling the myth that women should not reveal their age, she said, “At 43, I felt like sharing my thoughts”.

“When they say you should dress up and behave according to your age doesn’t mean that when you are 40, 50 , 60 , 70 or 80 + you should avoid wearing bright colours anymore; you cannot wear make up; you need not be bothered about how you look as it doesn’t really matter to anyone and shouldn’t matter to you too; you need not bother about what you eat and how much you workout because you cannot become fit after you are 40 as it’s too late; you cannot run and pick up weights; you should not plan to visit Disney world or Hersheys chocolate world anymore as you are not a kid anymore, instead plan to visit a meditation camp; you should be drinking tea and coffee and not hot chocolate anymore; you are too old to learn new things and new technologies, you should not be speaking about crazy things anymore,” Dr Banerjee listed down a host of things that people are told not to pursue.

“What I feel is we should just not bother about what they say as according to me age is just a number added to your life which makes you richer by your experience and should only add more wisdom and grace and make you more and more confident about who you actually are,” she added.

