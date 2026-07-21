‘It did hurt’: What Raghu Dixit’s marriage says about age-gap relationships

Age-gap relationships often spark conversations, assumptions and unsolicited opinions, particularly when one partner is significantly older than the other. While some people believe age differences can create challenges in communication, life goals or power dynamics, others argue that mutual respect, trust and shared values matter far more than the number of years between two people. Musician Raghu Dixit recently opened up about his own experience after marrying Grammy-nominated singer and flautist Varijashree Venugopal, with whom he shares a 16-year age gap.

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Speaking to Hindustan Times, Raghu described married life as refreshingly uncomplicated. “We laugh a lot, we make music, we travel, and we give each other space to be ourselves. That’s something I value enormously,” he said, adding, “We understand each other’s lives because we both live and breathe music, but our relationship isn’t only about music. We encourage each other to grow as people.”