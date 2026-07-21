‘It did hurt’: What Raghu Dixit’s marriage says about age-gap relationships

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Age-gap relationships often spark conversations, assumptions and unsolicited opinions, particularly when one partner is significantly older than the other. While some people believe age differences can create challenges in communication, life goals or power dynamics, others argue that mutual respect, trust and shared values matter far more than the number of years between two people. Musician Raghu Dixit recently opened up about his own experience after marrying Grammy-nominated singer and flautist Varijashree Venugopal, with whom he shares a 16-year age gap.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Raghu described married life as refreshingly uncomplicated. “We laugh a lot, we make music, we travel, and we give each other space to be ourselves. That’s something I value enormously,” he said, adding, “We understand each other’s lives because we both live and breathe music, but our relationship isn’t only about music. We encourage each other to grow as people.”
However, while the couple’s intimate wedding in October last year was celebrated by many fans, their 16-year age gap also drew criticism online. Reflecting on the reactions, Raghu admitted, “To be honest, we knew people would always have opinions, especially when you’re in the public eye. And to be honest again, it did hurt. But then you know there’s a little trick to a good, happy life — don’t take the internet too seriously.”
His remarks raise broader questions about how age-gap relationships are perceived, what truly determines relationship success and how couples can navigate external judgment. We asked an expert to weigh in.
Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “Research suggests that age-gap relationships can be just as healthy and satisfying as relationships between partners of similar ages. Age difference alone is not a reliable predictor of relationship success. Instead, factors such as mutual respect, shared values, emotional maturity, effective communication, trust, and equitable decision-making play a much larger role. Some couples may encounter unique challenges, including differences in life stage, career priorities, health concerns, family planning, or social stigma, which require open conversations and flexibility.”
She adds that power dynamics are also important to consider, particularly if one partner has significantly greater financial, emotional, or social influence. Healthy relationships are characterised by both partners feeling heard, respected, and free to make independent choices.
External judgment can place unnecessary stress on any relationship, particularly those that challenge social norms. Khangarot explains that couples with significant age differences benefit from maintaining open communication, presenting a united front, and setting healthy boundaries with family, friends, or online audiences. Rather than trying to convince everyone, it is often more helpful to focus on the quality of the relationship itself.
Building a strong support system of trusted friends, mentors, or professionals can also buffer the emotional impact of criticism. It is equally important to recognise that curiosity or concern from loved ones is not always the same as disapproval, and responding calmly can prevent unnecessary conflict. “If criticism begins to affect self-esteem or relationship satisfaction, couples may benefit from counselling to strengthen communication and coping strategies. Ultimately, a healthy relationship is defined by mutual respect, trust, emotional safety, shared values, and informed consent—not by public opinion or societal expectations,” shares Khangarot.
See if you can answer this:
According to relationship experts, what has the greatest influence on long-term relationship satisfaction in age-gap relationships?
A. Having a very small age difference.
B. Sharing the same retirement age and social circle.
C. Open communication, balanced decision-making, mutual respect and the ability to adapt together.
D. Having identical career goals and financial backgrounds.
✅ Correct answer: C
Research suggests that relationship satisfaction depends far more on how couples communicate, resolve conflicts, support each other’s growth and maintain balanced decision-making than on the number of years between them. Honest conversations about life goals, finances, family planning, health, ageing and future expectations can help build a resilient and fulfilling partnership.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.