Here are five things you can do after an argument to calm your mind

No one likes arguments, especially when they happen with a loved one. It can lead to emotional and psychological conflicts that can, in turn, lead to lifelong strain and scars in the relationship.

The bitter truth is that no matter how much you try, there are bound to be disagreements in every relationship — be it with a parent, with your partner, between friends, with co-workers, etc.

In order to stop the situation from getting aggravated, you can take some measures post an argument. Garima Juneja, psychologist, founder of Lightroom Therapy & Counselling, suggests doing the following things to calm your mind.

1. Create distance from the situation

Right after the argument, we all experience a heightened sense of emotions, which can cloud our understanding of the situation. Additionally, we’re likely to take a step towards deteriorating the already-spoiled situation. Keep your phone away, go for a run or a walk, or go to the gym. A high-intensity workout can help calm the mind.

2. Distract yourself with music, meditation

Distraction can come in handy in this situation. After a walk or workout, increase your response time by engaging in anything you love to do. Mindfulness is sitting calmly and letting your thoughts pass. Music is another mood uplifter; watching a movie or reading or painting can serve as a great stress buster, too.

3. Reflect when you are calmer

Reflect on the whole situation. Mostly we have selective retention, where we emphasise more on what the other person said, since it bolsters our emotions, so it lingers in our memory. But the right approach would be to consider your faults, too, and how you could have done better. Such situations have the potential to make us deal better with such curveballs in the future.

4. Talk it out

It’s always good to apologise if you feel you did harm. If you feel the other party was quite harsh, then bring it to the notice of that person calmly. We all learn more from our mistakes, so keep the line of communication open. To have two-way communication is the yardstick of any healthy relationship. There are chances the person in question is toxic and incorrigible. In that scenario, learn to keep a distance.

5. Implementation is the key

Anecdotal evidence suggests honouring the learning is more in the breach than in the observance. Mostly the implementation is patchy as we get swayed by our emotions. It’s important to carry out your learnings from previous situations — like when to stop, to abstain from arguments, to not take yourself and your opinions seriously, to give up the habit of having the last word, managing emotions and observing self-restraint.

