Aditi Rao Hydari says she can be ‘platonic friends’ with an ex: ‘Went to a co-ed boarding school’

Aditi Rao Hyadari can be platonic friends with exes -- but should you? (Source: Instagram/@aditiraohydari)

Aditi Rao Hydari believes she can stay “platonic friends” with an ex, but the internet isn’t convinced. While promoting her latest release Lust Stories 3, the actor told Netflix India, “I completely disagree with this (narrative that staying friends with an ex can never be completely platonic). I believe it can be platonic. I went to a co-ed boarding school..”.

While some netizens called her a “red flag” and “delusional” in the comments section, we asked experts whether it is actually possible to keep a door to the past open.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.