Aditi Rao Hydari on finding love again with Siddharth: ‘Wanted to admire another person’

Aditi Rao Hydari’s decision to give love a second chance has brought immense joy into her life. Now married to fellow actor Siddharth, Hydari has found an unprecedented level of support and empathy. In a candid conversation with journalist Barkha Dutt at the We The Women event in London, the actor opened up about finding love again, the true value of partnership, and how Siddharth created a safe space for her to be her most authentic self.

“I have to give a lot of credit to Siddharth for this. Not that I’m discrediting myself. But I’m me, I know where I come from, I know how I’ve been brought up. I wanted to admire another person I didn’t know before I fell in love with him,” Hydari told Dutt.

Sharing that Siddharth is “intrinsically a feminist”, she added, “It’s incredible that I have to bring gender into it. A man who has been brought up so beautifully, in a balanced and lovely way, who is intrinsically a feminist. And when I say feminist, it is important to acknowledge the humanitarian aspect of it. And it is important for it to come from a humanitarian space. Siddharth is someone who encourages dialogue. Who is intelligent, but also very, very sensitive and empathetic.”

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On giving love another chance

Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M) psychotherapist, founder and director of Gateway of Healing, says that finding love again is not about replacing the past but redefining one’s emotional landscape. It involves an evolved self, one that is aware of personal patterns, past wounds, and what truly makes a relationship fulfilling.

According to her, the biggest misconception that we adhere to is that time alone heals. And even though time helps, active introspection and emotional recalibration prepare a person for meaningful love again.

If you are opening yourself up to the possibility to date again, Dr Tugnait believes you need to do an emotional availability check. Before stepping into a new relationship, an honest self-assessment is crucial. Ask yourself: ‘Am I looking for love out of loneliness, validation, or genuine connection?’ This is essential because rushing into love as a distraction often leads to repeating old patterns.

Past relationships shape how we give and receive love. Hence, it is important that you unlearn and relearn love. “If previous love was conditional, finding love again requires unlearning unhealthy attachment styles and embracing a more secure, fulfilling dynamic,” says Dr Tugnait.

A huge part of closing yourself off from new relationships has to do with fear. Dr Tungait says that this fear is not about loving again but about being vulnerable. “Before allowing someone new in, rekindling intimacy with life itself through passions, travel, or self-discovery restores a sense of wholeness,” said Dr Tugnait.

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Lastly, she says that it is essential to look at love as an addition to your already whole life, and not a rescue from it.

According to her, a fulfilling relationship is built on two individuals thriving together, not one saving the other. “The healthiest love is complementary, not compensatory, concludes Dr Tugnait.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.