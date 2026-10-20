Abhishek Bachchan recalls attending Ariana Grande concert with daughter Aaradhya: ‘Didn’t even know one song’

Abhishek Bachchan is a certified girl dad, going so far as to sit through hours-long concerts by pop stars he knows little about. Speaking with BBC Asian Network, the Guru actor said his teen daughter, Aaradhya, has eclectic taste in music, enjoying Bon Jovi, Van Halen and Metallica beyond the usual pop stars.

“I have a 14-year-old at home, so there’s a lot of Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande. During our summer break, we were abroad, and she took us to see an Ariana Grande concert. I didn’t even know one song, but that woman could sing. Oh my God. The quality of the voice, unbelievable, and to see the fandom of these young singers. They’re also immensely talented,” he shared with the hosts.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Bachchan’s candid admission goes on to reiterate the power of supportive parenting, despite not sharing interests with the younger generation.

Why that matters

According to Rima Bhandekar, Psychologist at Mpower Aditya Birla Education Trust, this parenting style is about letting your child be who they want to be, without adding “you should” right after.

“Such parents provide the space needed to choose what feels right for the child, such as resources, encouragement, and emotional stability while giving them the choice to choose their own interests without judgement of tradition, societal status, prestige, and money,” she explained.

Abhishek Bachchan with wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya. (Source: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) Abhishek Bachchan with wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya. (Source: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

By doing so, Bhandekar said children know their self-worth isn’t tightly tied to fulfilling someone else’s choices, but to their own passion. “They also become better prepared to handle setbacks on their own and are more likely to stand firm in their choices due to nurturing space provided by parents who value who they are, not just what they achieve,” she shared with indianexpress.com.

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Bhandekar added that healthy parenting means being there for your children without controlling every decision, and encouraging independence while respecting their right to choose.

Here’s how it helps

Encourage exploration: Let kids try different activities—like sports, arts, coding, or volunteering. These varied experiences help them understand what sparks their interest. Children learn best when they can explore without feeling forced into a choice.

Informed guidance without overstepping: Share your own career stories and lessons without telling them what to do. Your advice as a conversation starter can help them find direction. For example, say, “I did this when I faced a tough decision,” instead of “You must do this.” It keeps the door open for them to choose their path.

Foster open communication: Create a safe space where your kids can share fears and ambitions. Check in regularly and listen actively. When children feel heard, they’re more likely to share doubts and seek advice. Trust and understanding strengthen their ability to make confident choices.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.