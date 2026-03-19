‘You are not even working that hard’: Abhinav Shukla addresses rumours of jealousy over wife Rubina Dilaik’s success; how self-awareness gets rid of insecurity

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It’s not uncommon for insecurities to creep into relationships. However, actor Abhinav Shukla is challenging that notion by openly acknowledging that his wife, Rubina Dilaik, is more successful and admired than he is — and doing so without any resentment.
In a recent conversation on a podcast with Shardul Thakur, Abhinav addressed the rumours that he’s jealous of Rubina’s career growth and clarified why that couldn’t be further from the truth. He said, “I see her effort-to-reward ratio, which is way higher. She puts in more effort aur uska reward bhi usko milta hai (she gets rewarded for that). I am a distracted genius. Aaj idhar chale gaye kal, udhar chale gaye… so uss hisab se mujhe kaam mila hai (Today I went here, tomorrow I went there… so based on that, I got work). When I see that, how can you be jealous? You can see yourself. You are not even working that hard, and you are not sacrificing that much in your life. Rubina is doing well, and that’s why she is getting the reward. So when you see how you can be jealous, you can only be inspired.”
He added that Rubina has never made him feel insecure in their relationship, mentioning, “First of all, Rubina is very sensible, she has never let me feel insecure, and this is a chain reaction type. I also put in efforts, and there is no misunderstanding just because we are people with two different levels of popularity. I think that’s how two mature people behave. I think umar ka yehi toh benefit hai (this is the benefit of growing old).”
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Gurleen Baruah, existential psychotherapist at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com, “Self-awareness is the foundation that prevents success from becoming a battleground between partners. When a person is anchored in their worth — not defined by external comparisons — they are able to see their partner’s achievements without feeling diminished. It’s not about tallying who is ahead; it’s about recognising that love asks for presence, not competition. A self-aware partner understands that their role is not to match or surpass, but to witness, support, and build a shared life where both can thrive in their own unique ways. Instead of asking, ‘Am I enough compared to them?’ the deeper, quieter question becomes, ‘Am I being the person I want to be, alongside them?’ In that shift, jealousy loses its grip, and love reclaims its ground.”
When outside opinions and rumours start to build pressure, couples stay strong not by fighting every story, but by protecting the trust they share with each other. Baruah notes, “Emotional balance comes from knowing that their relationship is built on real conversations, shared values, and not on what the world thinks. Problems like insecurity and resentment often grow when partners start looking outward for approval.”
Practical strategies that help include setting clear emotional boundaries with the outside world — reminding each other that not every opinion needs a response. Regular check-ins also matter: creating safe spaces where both partners can speak openly about any doubts or feelings before they grow into resentment. Celebrating private wins — moments of connection, support, and honesty — helps reinforce that their real story is the one they are writing together, not the one others are imagining.