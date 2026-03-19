‘You are not even working that hard’: Abhinav Shukla addresses rumours of jealousy over wife Rubina Dilaik’s success; how self-awareness gets rid of insecurity

It’s not uncommon for insecurities to creep into relationships. However, actor Abhinav Shukla is challenging that notion by openly acknowledging that his wife, Rubina Dilaik, is more successful and admired than he is — and doing so without any resentment.

In a recent conversation on a podcast with Shardul Thakur, Abhinav addressed the rumours that he’s jealous of Rubina’s career growth and clarified why that couldn’t be further from the truth. He said, “I see her effort-to-reward ratio, which is way higher. She puts in more effort aur uska reward bhi usko milta hai (she gets rewarded for that). I am a distracted genius. Aaj idhar chale gaye kal, udhar chale gaye… so uss hisab se mujhe kaam mila hai (Today I went here, tomorrow I went there… so based on that, I got work). When I see that, how can you be jealous? You can see yourself. You are not even working that hard, and you are not sacrificing that much in your life. Rubina is doing well, and that’s why she is getting the reward. So when you see how you can be jealous, you can only be inspired.”