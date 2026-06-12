‘He suddenly stopped…’: Aarya Babbar on brother Prateik; emotional complexity of estrangement

While relationships between parents and children may evolve, unresolved pain from earlier years can continue to shape interactions even decades later. Recent comments by Aarya Babbar have brought renewed attention to the complicated emotional dynamics within his family. Speaking candidly about the strained relationship between his father, Raj Babbar, and half-brother Prateik, Aarya reflected on the effort families sometimes invest in protecting delicate relationships. During a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, he said, “We nurture some relationships with a lot of love because they are too delicate, so you care for them a lot.”

Aarya shared that he felt confused by the growing distance and recalled, “We didn’t understand when he suddenly stopped connecting with us as soon as his divorce with his ex-wife was sorted. I texted him, called him so many times, but no response.” He also expressed frustration over what he perceived as selective acknowledgement within family bonds, saying, “It’s like when your career is not doing well, and you need pocket money from dad to survive, then he is your father. When you want to live in the house that your father bought for Smita maa, then he is your father. When you want all the benefits, then he is your father. But when you have to acknowledge him and give him respect in front of society, then he is not your father. What is that? As an elder brother, I love him, but when he is wrong, he is wrong, and this is where he is wrong.”