‘He suddenly stopped…’: Aarya Babbar on brother Prateik; emotional complexity of estrangement

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While relationships between parents and children may evolve, unresolved pain from earlier years can continue to shape interactions even decades later. Recent comments by Aarya Babbar have brought renewed attention to the complicated emotional dynamics within his family. Speaking candidly about the strained relationship between his father, Raj Babbar, and half-brother Prateik, Aarya reflected on the effort families sometimes invest in protecting delicate relationships. During a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, he said, “We nurture some relationships with a lot of love because they are too delicate, so you care for them a lot.”
Aarya shared that he felt confused by the growing distance and recalled, “We didn’t understand when he suddenly stopped connecting with us as soon as his divorce with his ex-wife was sorted. I texted him, called him so many times, but no response.” He also expressed frustration over what he perceived as selective acknowledgement within family bonds, saying, “It’s like when your career is not doing well, and you need pocket money from dad to survive, then he is your father. When you want to live in the house that your father bought for Smita maa, then he is your father. When you want all the benefits, then he is your father. But when you have to acknowledge him and give him respect in front of society, then he is not your father. What is that? As an elder brother, I love him, but when he is wrong, he is wrong, and this is where he is wrong.”
He further added, “It is so tragic that the Smita maa, for whom my father left his family, today, Smita maa’s son is not ready to acknowledge him as his father. What could be a bigger tragedy than that?” While speaking about reconciliation, Aarya also acknowledged the emotional conflict that often exists within family relationships. Despite disappointment, he said he would still show up in difficult times, adding, “As an elder brother, I will be here for him, but if I am asked if I can embrace and love him the same way, then maybe not.”
The discussion also touches on questions of identity and belonging. Earlier during a chat with Zoom, Prateik had spoken about embracing his mother’s name and said, “Na main baap ka hoon na maa ka, main khud ka hu (I don’t belong to my father or my mother, only to myself).”
Neha Cadabam, Senior Psychologist and Executive Director, Cadabam’s Hospitals, tells indianexpress.com, “Unresolved emotional experiences during childhood can significantly shape a person’s self-worth, attachment style, and sense of belonging in adulthood. When a child grows up with emotional distance, loss, or instability within the family, they may internalise feelings of rejection, abandonment, or emotional insecurity.”
Over time, she states that this can create confusion about identity, in which the individual constantly struggles between seeking validation in, relationships and trying to emotionally detach from them. In many cases, unresolved childhood pain resurfaces through strained interpersonal dynamics, emotional impulsivity, or difficulty trusting close relationships.
Gradual family estrangement is often emotionally more complex than one major conflict because it unfolds silently over time. Individuals commonly experience chronic grief, emotional fatigue, guilt, and confusion, especially when there is no clear closure or defining incident.
“Many people continue hoping the relationship will improve, which creates an ongoing cycle of disappointment and emotional withdrawal. There can also be feelings of loneliness, identity disruption, and unresolved resentment because family bonds are deeply tied to emotional security and personal history. In such situations, emotional distancing often becomes less about anger and more about self-protection and emotional survival,” concludes Cadabam.