‘Already married’: Aamir Khan on relationship with Gauri Spratt; expert on emotional commitment

Aamir Khan has always maintained a guarded approach to his personal life, but in a previous interview with Screen, the 60-year-old actor opened up about his relationship with Gauri Spratt and his views on marriage.

Aamir confirmed that he and Gauri are in a serious, committed partnership, and that he considers himself emotionally married to her, even if it hasn’t been formalised legally yet. “Well, Gauri and I are really serious about each other, and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together,” Aamir said.

When asked about the possibility of marriage, he added, “Marriage is something. I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that I will decide as we go along.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

The actor had publicly acknowledged his relationship with Gauri on his 60th birthday in March. Despite their 14-year age difference — Aamir is 60, Gauri is 46 — the couple seems aligned in their outlook and emotional connection.

Aamir has been married twice before. His first marriage with Reena Dutta lasted from 1986 to 2002 and they share two children, Junaid and Ira. His second marriage to filmmaker Kiran Rao began in 2005 and ended in 2021. The two continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

So, can emotional commitment without legal or ceremonial marriage offer the same psychological security?

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj says, “Yes, emotional commitment can offer the same sense of psychological security when both partners are equally invested. Feeling married in the heart often reflects a deep emotional bond built on trust, loyalty, and everyday presence. For many, this kind of relationship can feel just as meaningful, if not more, than one that is legally recognised.”

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That said, formal marriage brings a certain structure. It offers legal protection, societal recognition, and a shared language with families and institutions. In India, where family involvement is high and social roles are clearly defined, the absence of legal marriage can lead to practical or emotional challenges. This is especially true when it comes to long-term planning, children, or family expectations. “For couples who choose not to marry formally, clarity becomes essential. They need to talk openly about values, responsibilities, finances, caregiving, and future decisions,” says Raj, in a conversation with indianexpress.com

How can couples navigate and maintain a healthy relationship when one or both partners have had previous marriages?

When a new relationship begins after a previous marriage, it often comes with a more complex emotional history. “That doesn’t make it harder by default, but it does require greater awareness and maturity. One of the first things couples need to do is acknowledge their past without letting it define the new bond. This means being honest about what was learned, what still hurts, and what patterns they don’t want to repeat,” says Raj.

If children are involved, he mentions that the stakes are even higher. Children need stability, not confusion. Clear co-parenting agreements with ex-partners are essential, and so is setting boundaries around how much the past marriage enters the present relationship.

When it comes to long-term compatibility, how significant is age difference in a relationship?

Age difference alone does not determine compatibility. What matters far more is emotional maturity, shared values, and how well two people understand and support each other. “Challenges can arise when there are differences in lifestyle, energy levels, or future priorities. The key is how well both partners adapt to each other’s pace and needs over time,” states Raj.

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In India, age-gap relationships still face some societal scrutiny, but that’s gradually shifting. The real question is not what others think, but how the relationship feels to those within it. “It’s also important that the older partner doesn’t take on a dominant or parental role, and the younger partner isn’t overly dependent. Respect, emotional balance, and shared decision-making are essential. When the relationship is rooted in curiosity, compassion, and a sense of partnership, age becomes just one of many variables,” concludes the expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.