A guide to surviving long-distance relationships: 7 rules made on a Delhi cafe table

I’m on an overnight train as I write this, rattling towards a small town in Madhya Pradesh to see my fiancée on Valentine’s Day. The coach smells faintly of chai and iron. A baby is crying two berths away. Someone’s phone is playing an old Hindi song on high volume. I think to myself, this is what romance looks like in an Indian long-distance relationship — Tatkal reservations, platform goodbyes, airport drop-offs, video calls, and food orders from afar.

It’s only been less than three weeks since we last met, but it feels like a small lifetime lived in parallel. It sounds trivial even as I type it, but distance has its own calendar. It stretches time.

Our workdays swallow most of our energy. We steal time in fragments — a call before starting our hectic days, one when she is having a very late lunch, and another when we finally sink into our beds, 800 kilometres apart. In between, there’s the silent hum of survival.

The way Indians live and work doesn’t leave much room for emotional maintenance: extra hours at work, responding to texts and calls from friends and family who have begun to think you’ve vanished, obligatory catch-ups with people you don’t really care about. Love has to squeeze itself into leftover spaces, and sometimes I wonder how many relationships gradually erode not from lack of feeling, but from a lack of hours.

What absence does to the mind

We’ve both done long distance before, and we carry deep bruises from relationships that didn’t survive it. When we decided to get into a long-distance relationship — because we have to do what we have to do — we didn’t romanticise the challenge. We treated it like something that required design.

One evening in a Delhi cafe, where the staff politely ignored how long we were sitting there, we talked about what distance had done to us in the past — the insecurity, the overthinking, the way imagination becomes louder than reality.

Absence invites interpretation the way silence invites noise

When you can’t see someone regularly, the mind starts directing its own cinema. A delayed reply becomes a clue. A tired voice becomes a verdict. And if you’re honest, you can trace the origin of those fears further back than the relationship in front of you. When did you first learn that silence meant danger? Who taught you that love could disappear without warning? Distance presses directly on those old fault lines.

Without touch, without the ordinary reassurance of proximity, the brain scans for threat. It’s not weakness; it’s memory dressed up as logic. And imagination, when left unsupervised, is rarely kind.

Distance also removes the invisible repair work couples do every day. A hand on the shoulder after irritation. A long drive that resets the mood. A dinner with friends or family that forces laughter even when you’re annoyed. In India especially, relationships live inside ecosystems — parents in the next room, neighbours dropping in, streets that carry shared history.

When you’re long-distance, you’re not just missing a person. You’re missing the atmosphere around them: their street noise, the way their mother calls their name from another room, the snack they offer you without asking, the massages that are demanded.

Over text, small frustrations have nowhere to dissolve. They echo. They grow teeth. You can end up arguing with punctuation, forgetting there’s a body and a heartbeat on the other side. And in those moments, it’s worth asking yourself: when I escalate like this, am I trying to be understood, or am I trying not to feel abandoned?

The rules we made

My fiancée and I didn’t want to pretend love would run on autopilot. Distance punishes passivity. It demands intention. So we built a small framework — not commandments, just handrails.

1. Create rhythm, not obligation

We talk every morning and every night. Some days it’s brief. Some days it spills into an hour or two. The point isn’t performance; it’s rhythm. A predictable return point. Something the nervous system can trust. Connection shouldn’t feel random and reactive. It should feel like a pulse you can find even in the dark.

2. Send pieces of your ordinary life

We send each other moments from our daily lives — a photo of a terrible office lunch, a voice note complaining about traffic, a video of a stray dog we used to feed together. These scraps build shared reality. They say, “You still live inside my day”. And it’s surprising how intimate the mundane becomes when you realise how much of your life your partner never sees — how many versions of you exist that they only know through narration.

3. Fight in a way that remembers love

We refuse to have serious arguments over text. If something matters, we show our faces. Video calls slow anger down. Seeing someone blink, sigh, soften — it restores humanity. You can’t demonise a face as easily as a message bubble. The way you fight reveals more about you than the content of the fight itself. Do you withdraw? Do you sharpen your words? Do you joke to escape discomfort? Most of us are replaying conflict styles we learned long before we met our partners.

4. Always keep the next meeting visible

Tickets booked early. Days counted. Without a date, distance feels endless. With one, it becomes measurable. There’s something almost devotional about Indian travel for love — trains taken at odd hours, flights bought with saved-up money, the choreography of arrivals and departures. You’re not just planning logistics; you’re building proof that the relationship exists in the future, not just the present.

5. Protect your individual life

This might be the hardest rule. A long-distance relationship cannot be your entire identity. It will collapse under that weight. I write. I see friends. She dances. She cooks. She builds her own orbit. In a culture that often romanticises sacrifice, especially in love, choosing personal fullness can feel like betrayal. But if your relationship vanished tomorrow, what parts of you would still stand? Two incomplete lives waiting on each other breed resentment. Two expanding lives create energy.

6. Revisit the rules

What comforts you in month one might suffocate you in month six. We ask each other if the structure still works, and we try to ask it without defensiveness. Curiosity is a form of care. A relationship that can’t be examined becomes fragile.

7. End with gratitude

Every call ends with gratitude. Sometimes profound, sometimes ridiculous. Naming appreciation shifts the emotional memory of the day. It reminds us that connection is still happening across kilometres. It’s strange how often we withhold the things we most mean to say, as if love should already know without being told.

What distance teaches

None of this guarantees safety. There are nights when loneliness feels physical. In India, where proximity is often treated as proof of commitment, long distance invites commentary. Relatives asking when you’ll “settle.” Friends questioning practicality, families measuring seriousness by geography. You learn to defend your relationship without turning it into a courtroom argument.

What distance is teaching me is that love is less about endurance and more about attention. It forces you to study the mechanics of connection — trust, communication, imagination, patience — things couples ignore when closeness does the work for them. For us, communication is our superpower. There is not a thought in our minds that the other doesn’t know. Even if it’s hurtful. We apologise later, but we don’t stop ourselves from sharing.

The train is still moving. The berth light is dim. Somewhere ahead is a reunion that will feel both brief and enormous. We’ll hug a little too tightly at the station. We’ll try to store warmth in muscle memory for the next stretch apart.

Maybe that’s what long distance really is: the discipline of carrying warmth across space.

If you’re in it too, build your own cafe table rules. Not to control love, but to protect the tenderness inside it. The miles will test you. But they will also reveal, with uncomfortable honesty, what you are willing to choose again and again.

Sometimes that repeated choice — imperfect, stubborn, human — is the closest thing love has to proof.

Here’s wishing you a very happy Valentine’s Day!

