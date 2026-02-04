The Gen Z relationship trend that prioritises peace over passion

Modern dating has become increasingly difficult to define, especially for younger people navigating apps, endless choices, and unclear expectations. To describe this emotional in-between space, Gen Z has coined a new phrase: the 6-7 dating trend. The term has been circulating on TikTok, Instagram, and in private conversations as a quick way to explain relationships that don’t fit neatly into labels like “dating,” “talking,” or “committed.”

At its core, 6-7 dating refers to choosing someone who feels good enough. The connection offers emotional safety, consistency, kindness, and reliability, but lacks the intense spark, obsession, or cinematic romance often glorified online.

On a notional scale, the relationship isn’t a perfect 10, yet it’s far from unhealthy, as it sits somewhere between comfort and compromise. For a generation shaped by dating apps, constant comparison, and repeated emotional burnout from situationships, the appeal of 6-7 dating is its sense of calm. Instead of chasing fireworks, some people are prioritising peace, predictability, and emotional steadiness, even if the excitement feels muted.