The Gen Z relationship trend that prioritises peace over passion

At its core, 6-7 dating refers to choosing someone who feels ‘good enough.’

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 4, 2026
Why Gen Z is choosing ‘6-7 dating’Why Gen Z is choosing ‘6-7 dating’ (Source: Freepik)
Modern dating has become increasingly difficult to define, especially for younger people navigating apps, endless choices, and unclear expectations. To describe this emotional in-between space, Gen Z has coined a new phrase: the 6-7 dating trend. The term has been circulating on TikTok, Instagram, and in private conversations as a quick way to explain relationships that don’t fit neatly into labels like “dating,” “talking,” or “committed.”

At its core, 6-7 dating refers to choosing someone who feels good enough. The connection offers emotional safety, consistency, kindness, and reliability, but lacks the intense spark, obsession, or cinematic romance often glorified online. 

On a notional scale, the relationship isn’t a perfect 10, yet it’s far from unhealthy, as it sits somewhere between comfort and compromise. For a generation shaped by dating apps, constant comparison, and repeated emotional burnout from situationships, the appeal of 6-7 dating is its sense of calm. Instead of chasing fireworks, some people are prioritising peace, predictability, and emotional steadiness, even if the excitement feels muted. 

Is choosing a ‘6-7’ partner a healthy form of emotional maturity?

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “Choosing a ‘6-7’ partner can reflect emotional maturity when it comes from discernment rather than depletion. Many young adults in India are moving away from emotionally turbulent relationships or familial pressure to conform, valuing steadiness, respect, and predictability. That shift can be healthy, especially for those who have navigated heartbreak, repeated disappointments, or societal expectations to settle reasonably.” 

However, he adds, what is often overlooked is the emotional cost of this choice. “When people choose a partner because they are tired of wanting more, afraid of emotional risk, or convinced that a deep connection is unrealistic, the relationship becomes a quiet compromise. In my therapy room, I often hear people describe relationships that feel ‘fine’ but lack vitality or resonance. Emotional maturity is not shrinking your desire to avoid pain; it is staying open to connection while maintaining self-respect and boundaries,” notes the expert. 

Impact of dating apps and repeated situationships on why younger people are gravitating toward safer, less intense relationships

According to Raj, dating apps and repeated situationships have normalised fast, disposable intimacy while withholding clarity, leaving many emotionally activated without resolution. Younger Indians navigating apps, social media dating, or casual meetups are responding to repeated unpredictability. Safer, low-intensity relationships offer nervous system relief and predictability, especially after emotional whiplash. 

“The risk emerges when calm is confused with fulfilment. True relational health is not about avoiding highs or lows-it is about developing the capacity to hold intensity while remaining grounded, present, and emotionally visible, even when societal or familial pressures nudge people toward ‘safe’ choices,” concludes Raj. 

