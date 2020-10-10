About 49% youth feel uncomfortable to share feelings with parents, says survey

Increasing cases of mental health issues were reported amid the coronavirus lockdown. (File)

About 49 per cent of India’s youth is not comfortable sharing their feelings with their parents while 68 per cent struggle to talk about their relationship issues, revealed a new survey.

Matchmaking company Shaadi.com conducted the survey in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to analyse how social distancing and the lockdown impacted the mental health of youngsters.

“With most singles in India living at home with their parents, Shaadi Cares, a social initiative by Shaadi.com, decided to understand the challenges faced by the youth by being stuck at home and the impact it could have on their mental health. The survey reflects the mindset of the youth today, when it comes to opening up to their parents and the flip side – what parents think about their relationship with their children,” read the press release.

About 53 per cent of the participants also felt that keeping things to themselves resulted in anxiety and stress, because of the communication gap they experienced with their parents. At the same time, 70 per cent of the youth stated they would like talking about their feelings with their parents.

The survey also asked parents, and 92 per cent said their children were “completely free” to have conversations with them. Nearly 72 per cent of the parents did not feel generation gap was a reason behind the communication gap. Again, 42 per cent of the parents said they found it hard to empathise with their children as they had not been in a relationship before marriage.

Adhish Zaveri, director, marketing, Shaadi.com, said in a statement, “In India, the family is still the most important source of care and support for singles. Unfortunately, as we’ve seen in the study, the generation gap between parents and children often translates into a communication gap. Being able to talk about relationship matters freely can help alleviate anxiety and offer comfort.”

