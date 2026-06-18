Father’s Day 2026 Date: When is Father’s Day being celebrated this year?

Father’s Day 2026 Date: Father’s day dates keep changing since it is celebrated on the third Sunday of June, every year. This year, Father’s Day is being observed on 21st June, 2026 in majority of the countries including the USA, UL, India and the Philippines.

Father’s Day traces its origins to the early 20th century in the United States. The idea was championed by Sonora Smart Dodd, who wanted to honour her father, a Civil War veteran who single-handedly raised six children after the death of his wife. Inspired by the growing popularity of Mother’s Day, Dodd campaigned for a similar day dedicated to fathers.