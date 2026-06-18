Father’s Day 2026 Date: When is Father’s Day being celebrated this year?

Father's Day 2026 Date: Father’s Day is a heartfelt celebration of the fathers, father figures, and mentors who shape our lives with their love, guidance, and unwavering support. Take a look at its history, significance, and meaningful ways people around the world honour these everyday heroes.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readJun 18, 2026 10:00 AM IST
father's day Father's Day 2026 Date: When is Father's being celebrated this year?
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Father’s Day 2026 Date: Father’s day dates keep changing since it is celebrated on the third Sunday of June, every year. This year, Father’s Day is being observed on 21st June, 2026 in majority of the countries including the USA, UL, India and the Philippines.

Father’s Day traces its origins to the early 20th century in the United States. The idea was championed by Sonora Smart Dodd, who wanted to honour her father, a Civil War veteran who single-handedly raised six children after the death of his wife. Inspired by the growing popularity of Mother’s Day, Dodd campaigned for a similar day dedicated to fathers.

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The first Father’s Day celebration was held in Spokane, Washington, in 1910. Over the following decades, the observance gained national recognition, and in 1972, Richard Nixon officially designated Father’s Day as a permanent national holiday in the United States, celebrated on the third Sunday of June. Today, it is observed in many countries as a day to recognize and appreciate fathers and father figures.

father's day The idea was championed by Sonora Smart Dodd, who wanted to honour her father, a Civil War veteran who single handedly raised six children after the death of his wife. (Credit: St. Alphonsus Crossville via facebook)

Father’s Day dedicates the love, guidance, sacrifices, and support that fathers and father figures provide throughout our lives. It serves as an opportunity to express gratitude for their role in nurturing families, teaching valuable life lessons, and offering strength during challenging times.

Beyond celebrating biological fathers, the day also honours grandfathers, stepfathers, guardians, mentors, and other paternal figures who make a positive impact. By acknowledging their contributions, Father’s Day highlights the importance of family bonds and the lasting influence fathers have on shaping future generations.

Photos Archive: Happy Father’s Day: Cricketers who followed their father’s footsteps

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