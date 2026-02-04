Fasting in the mornings, cheat days, and no wheat: ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla!’ actor Parvinn Dabass on habits that keep him fit at 50

Over the last 27 years, actor-director Parvinn Dabass has essayed numerous roles, but one that truly stands out is that of Chiraunjilal Khosla in the 2006 movie Khosla Ka Ghosla! – a role, the actor admits, he associates very closely with. “I shared many of his introverted qualities: the tendency to internalise, to think deeply, and to sometimes struggle to express certain things,” Dabass says. Now, as he gets ready to reprise the role in the film’s sequel, he talks to us about his “amazing journey”, while also discussing his diet, fitness, having a strong support system, being married for 18 years, and how his Gen Z sons react to seeing him on the screen. Read the edited excerpts below:

At 50, you defy age. What goes behind maintaining this physique? We would love to know about your daily workout routine.

Parvinn Dabass: Thank you for the appreciation. I think it really comes down to building good, sustainable habits over a lifetime. Eating right is a big part of it — I would say almost 80 per cent — but that doesn’t mean being extreme all the time. You have to enjoy your cheat days, and I definitely like a good dessert now and then. People who know me will probably tell you it is a little more often now than before.

Along with that, it is about regular workouts, staying active, being mindful of what you eat, getting enough sleep, and most importantly, not stressing too much. Stress, I genuinely believe, is one of the biggest risks to good health.

Being happy with the people around you, maintaining a positive outlook, and choosing to see life as half full rather than half empty make a huge difference. Having an attitude of gratitude — appreciating the good things in life — naturally reflects in your overall health and well-being.

Diet plays an equally essential role. What does your daily meal plan entail?

Parvinn Dabass: I don’t really like calling it a diet. These days, I often fast in the mornings, which I find really works well for me. I feel lighter and more focused throughout the day.

When it comes to meals, whether it is lunch or dinner, I try to avoid wheat whenever possible, though I do have it occasionally. I eat rice, and I’m a proper non-vegetarian, but I really enjoy paneer and vegetables too. So my food is quite balanced and well-rounded.

I’m not very rigid or obsessive about food. I don’t measure portions or count calories. It is more about eating sensibly, in decent quantities, and not overdoing it. I think the key thing is portion control, enjoying your food without pushing your body too far.

Story continues below this ad

But why did you decide to eliminate wheat from your diet? How long ago was that, and how has your life changed since?

Parvinn Dabass: Honestly, the body doesn’t really need it. There are so many traditional Indian grains that are far better — bajra, nachni, jowar. These are grains our bodies are far more accustomed to.

Wheat, as we consume it today, is largely mass-produced and wasn’t originally a staple in our traditional diets. If you look at how our elders ate—things like sarson ka saag, makki ki roti, bajra —they were wholesome, nourishing foods, and people were much more active and healthy.

I genuinely feel that reducing or eliminating wheat has made a big difference in my life. It puts less stress on the body, you feel lighter, and overall digestion improves. Instead of debating it, I’d suggest trying it for a month and seeing how your body responds—you’ll feel the change yourself.

I’d especially recommend cutting down on bread—white bread, for sure, and even brown. We have become so dependent on sandwiches, but there are many healthier ways to recreate those meals using better grains and alternatives. For me, avoiding wheat as much as possible has been a positive shift.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parvinn Dabass (@dabasparvin)

What do guilty indulgences look like? What is the one thing you just cannot resist?

Parvinn Dabass: My guilty indulgence is definitely dessert, and the one thing I can never resist is ice cream. That is my Achilles’ heel, without doubt. I love it, even if it is just a little now and then.

Story continues below this ad

I prefer keeping it simple, good, natural milk ice cream. None of the fancy alternatives like almond milk, oat milk, and all of that. Just proper, honest ice cream. Of course, the sugar content is the downside, and you have to be mindful of it.

So these days, I do lean more towards sugar-free options when I can. It lets you enjoy the indulgence without feeling too guilty, and for me, that balance works perfectly.

You have been married to Preeti Jhangiani for 18 years now. What is your secret to a successful relationship?

Parvinn Dabass: Yes, it has been 18 years — thank you for reminding me. I think the secret to a successful relationship, at least for me, has been knowing when to keep my mouth shut.

It is really not about ego or about who is right and who is wrong. I believe it is important to choose your battles. If something truly matters, you should, of course, speak up for it. But the small stuff? You really have to let it go. Not everything needs a reaction or a response. When you stop sweating the small things, life and relationships become a lot more peaceful.

Story continues below this ad

You have Gen Z sons. How clued in are you to this generation’s needs and lifestyle – and, of course, their slang?

Parvinn Dabass: I think the key is to stay clued in by being flexible. Every generation is different, and you have to understand that. We went through the same thing with our parents. They told us certain things, and now we are on the other side.

So it is important to understand how this generation thinks and what their world looks like. That said, being understanding doesn’t mean you stop being a parent. You still have to guide your children and instil the right values in them.

As for things like clothes or language, honestly, they haven’t changed all that much. The clothes, especially, not really. The language, yes, they have their slang, but we had our own slang too. So it’s not such a big deal. I think it’s really about finding that balance, being open-minded and adaptable, while still staying rooted in your role as a parent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preeti Jhangiani (@jhangianipreeti)

Have yours son watched your movies or your wife’s? What is their Gen Z take on them?

Parvinn Dabass: Yes, our sons have watched our films. The older one is a bit more blasé about it —he doesn’t really care much to watch them. It is all quite normal for him.

The younger one, though, is a little more taken in by it. He finds it exciting that his mom and dad are in films and is much more intrigued by the whole process. Whenever he sees us on screen, especially when we are sitting right next to him, there is this look of wonder —like, wow. So there is that contrast. One is completely unfazed, and the other is still very curious and fascinated. And honestly, it is quite sweet to watch both those reactions.

Story continues below this ad

If not working, what are we most likely to find you doing?

Parvinn Dabass: If you don’t see me shooting, then you’ll most definitely find me working on the Pro Panja League. That has taken up a huge amount of our time — almost all of our non-shooting days, in fact. We hardly have any free time these days.

It is a very big project that has really taken off. We have already completed two seasons, and a lot of the behind-the-scenes work continues even when I’m on set.

In August, while I was shooting another film – which will be my second release this year and is a fairly big project – I was also coordinating the second season of the Pro Panja League directly from the film set. So it has been quite all-consuming, but also incredibly fulfilling.

The first thing you do upon waking up in the morning.

Parvinn Dabass: Read the newspaper. I genuinely love reading a physical newspaper. It has been a habit since I was very young. I always start with the main paper. Along with that, I usually tune in to a news channel to catch up on what is happening. Even when I am shooting outdoors or staying in a hotel, I make sure to pick up the newspaper on my way to the set.

Story continues below this ad

In fact, on many days, while I’m getting my makeup done, I will be sitting there reading the paper. For me, that is a non-negotiable part of my morning routine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parvinn Dabass (@dabasparvin)

How important is sleep for you? How many hours do you usually manage to get?

Parvinn Dabass: Sleep is definitely very important, though it does change when you are shooting. When you are on set, you are in that zone. So whether you get five or six hours of sleep, you just wake up and go. You know you will recover later. Ideally, I try to get at least seven to eight hours of sleep whenever possible. And when shooting wraps up, or there is a break, I try to catch up on whatever sleep I may have missed.

That said, I will admit I’m a bit of a workaholic. There are times when I end up working late into the night and waking up early again. But most of the time, I really do value my sleep. It is essential for recovery, focus, and overall well-being.

From Dillagi and Monsoon Wedding to Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 now, how would you describe the journey?

Parvinn Dabass: It has been quite incredible. I feel fortunate to have explored a wide range of films and characters across genres and roles that are very different from one another. That variety and range is something I truly value when I look back.

Of course, you never want to rest on your laurels, even when you are lucky enough to be part of cult films like Monsoon Wedding and Khosla Ka Ghosla – films that were completely different in tone, yet both found such lasting love with audiences.

Story continues below this ad

The journey has been exciting, especially as we transition to OTT. I had a release on Amazon Prime in August, along with a couple of projects before that, and it has been refreshing to explore storytelling in this space as well. And there is more to look forward to apart from Khosla Ka Ghosla Part 2. I also have another big project coming up this year, which I can’t talk about just yet. But overall, it has been an amazing journey, and I’m excited to continue it.

While you have essayed many roles, Chiraunjilal Khosla seems to be the audience favourite. How closely do you (or not) associate with the character?

Parvinn Dabass: Yes, except that he is no longer Chiraunji. In the first film, his name eventually changed to Chirag Khosla, so you won’t hear “Chiraunji” in this part either. He is still Cherry, of course—that nickname remains.

I have always associated very closely with this character, especially earlier in my life, around the time the first film was released. I shared many of his introverted qualities: the tendency to internalise, to think deeply, and to sometimes struggle to express certain things. He is very much a thinker.

In fact, from the moment I first heard about the character, I felt an immediate connection. I related to him deeply and understood him instinctively. And I think that understanding is what allowed me to step into the character so naturally. I didn’t have to search too hard; I just knew him.

Story continues below this ad

Pravinn Dabbass and Tara Sharma in a still from Khosla Ka Ghosla. (Express archive) Pravinn Dabbass and Tara Sharma in a still from Khosla Ka Ghosla. (Express archive)

Has it been challenging to bring ‘Cherry’ alive after almost 20 years?

Parvinn Dabass: I wouldn’t say it was challenging, because that character has always stayed with me. It is not one of those roles you easily forget. It was very distinct from everything else I had done. So, in that sense, slipping back into it felt quite organic.

In fact, for all of us, the chemistry came back almost immediately. Within a day of being on set together, that sense of family and familiarity returned. So it wasn’t about struggling to find the character again.

Of course, time has passed since the first film, and the character has evolved as well. And I think the real challenge lies more with the writers and the director. As actors, these characters are already established and deeply loved by audiences.

The key challenge is not to repeat yourself or recreate the first film, but to show growth and evolution, to move the story forward. And that is where the real work is: figuring out how to take these characters into the future while staying true to who they are.

Being an actor has its share of ups and downs, and fame can be extremely volatile. While the ups almost always call for a celebration, how do you deal with the lows?

Parvinn Dabass: I have never really worried too much about the highs and lows — maybe initially, but over time, you realise that you should not celebrate the highs excessively, nor let the lows weigh you down too much.

If you really think about it, what is a “low”? Often, it’s just that a film didn’t work at the box office. And if it did not, there are so many factors involved, many of which are beyond your control. Of course, you want every film to do well, and you give it your all. The only real disappointment would be not having worked hard. But if you have, then you take the learnings and move on.

Success and failure are really two sides of the same coin — sometimes it’s heads, sometimes it’s tails. You can’t allow either to define you. There are moments when expectations are higher, when everything seems to have come together, and you really believe in the film. If that still doesn’t work out, naturally, it can be more disappointing. But somewhere down the line, if a film is well-made, honestly performed, and marketed right, audiences usually respond to it.

Timing also plays a huge role. The timing of a film’s release is incredibly important. So you take all of that into consideration, stay grounded, and keep moving forward.

Have the periods of uncertainty – lack of projects, failure at the box office, shelved or delayed films – ever taken a toll on your mental health? How do you ensure you take care of it?

Parvinn Dabass: No, I would never say it has taken a toll on my mental health. For me, everything is an experience. I don’t really look at life in terms of highs and lows — I see it as a continuous learning process. You learn, you move on, and you grow. Life will always have ups and downs, and once you accept that reality, you don’t let either overwhelm you. That perspective helps you stay balanced.

I also think having a strong support system is incredibly important. I’m very blessed to have a close, supportive family around me, and that makes a huge difference. So I have never really struggled on that front. I consider myself mentally strong, grounded, and clear about how I approach life, and that has always helped me stay steady through everything.