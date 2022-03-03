Zoë Kravitz wore the most ‘purr’-fect gown at the world premiere of The Batman

March 3, 2022 11:30:41 am
Actors wearing outfits that are centered around their movies or their characters in them during promotions has recently become the norm.
During the promotion tour of Spiderman: No Way Home, Zendaya’s ensembles had details like spiderweb earrings, spiderweb embroidery, and a bare-back gown with golden hardware details reminiscent of the Spiderman franchise antagonist Dr Octopus’ AI arms. Closer home, Alia Bhatt opted to wear all-white outfits for the promotion tour of her movie Gangubai Kathaiwadi.
Now, it’s The Batman star Zoë Kravitz who has jumped on the bandwagon. For the world premiere of her movie in New York City, Zoë wore a black velvet laced corset column gown from Oscar de la Renta that had a detail that was the perfect nod to her character, the Catwoman.
The black gown had a waist-length neck line plunge that was laced together, while the bust revealed the silhouettes of two cat heads with the ears.
She kept the rest of the look minimal and clean, with barely-there makeup, bold brows, diamond stud earrings, styled bangs with an updo, and French tip manicure.
Take a look at the making of the gown:
In her previous look, too, Zoë gave a nod to the movie in a black gown at its London premiere. The dress, from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, had a scalloped halter neck and bust cutouts that imitated the Batman logo across the bodice of the dress. She wore pearl-drop earrings, styled her bangs, and kept her makeup natural.
