Zero Promotions: Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif give lessons on comfortable and casual fashion

The much-awaited release of this year, Zero, is about to hit the theatre. For promoting the movie, its star-studded cast which includes Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and director Aanand L Rai were spotted rocking their casual look in New Delhi.

To dress for the event, Anushka Sharma opted for a printed midi by Appapop. Hair styled into soft curls and oartr in the center went really well with the look. Going for a neutral palette with a dab of red on her lips, the actor looked pretty with her smile on.

Kaif, who was also present at the event, wore a brown dress that she paired with heels of the same colour. Giving accessories a miss, the actor who rarely experiments with her hair and makeup was seen in a ‘no-makeup’ makeup look.

Shahrukh Khan was also spotted in the event. He went for a pair of black pants that he teamed with a grey sweatshirt.

Prior to this, Kaif and Sharma were seen together for the trailer launch on November 2 in what was a glamorous affair. Katrina Kaif, one of the female leads of the film chose to wear a sequin dress from Jason Wu Grey. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the dress was teamed with a quirky oversized denim jacket from Diesel. The look was rounded out with rings from Angana Nanavaty and a pair of earrings from Outhouse Jewellery. The dress looked lovely on her and complimented her svelte frame but we are not sure what to think about the denim jacket. The actor could have just avoided it.

For the event, Sharma looked stunning in a pink sequin midi dress from Temperley London. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Sharma clearly stood out. The outfit was accessorised with a pair of earrings from Bansi Mehta and shoes from Alexandre Birman.