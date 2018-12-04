Zero promotions: Anushka Sharma dressed to impress in these uber-cool outfits

Just like her red carpet and airport looks, Anushka Sharma’s promotional style is something all fashion enthusiasts can take inspiration from. The actor, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Zero, which is slated to release on December 21, has left us impressed us with her sartorial choices, yet again.

For her first look, stylist Allia Al Rufai picked an all-white outfit from Greek designer Yvonne Bosnjak. The ensemble comprised of flared pants with tie-detailing on the waist and a high-neck semi-sheer top. We really like how her accessories and make-up were kept minimal to let the outfit do all the talking.

For her second look, she was seen in a completely different avatar in a military look that included a pair of brown corduroy pants teamed with a monochrome pussycat bow blouse. Stylist Rufai further layered it with a red military cropped jacket from Polo by Ralph Lauren, which added an X-factor to her look. With hair tied back in a messy ponytail and dewy make-up palette, she complemented her outfit with golden Louboutin heels.

Previously, the actor was spotted stepping out in a blue, gingham print shirt dress from the Miami-based designer Silvia Tcherassi. We love the silhouette and the ruched, tie detailing on her dress. The grey strappy boots from Aquazzura complemented her outfit very well. Dewy make-up and a beautiful wavy hairdo by Daniel Bauer rounded out her look.

We think Sharma managed to nail the outfits effortlessly.