Zero promotions: Anushka Sharma fails to impress in this Monisha Jaising gown

Anushka Sharma, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has been fairly impressive with her fashion choices. However, the actor who recently stepped out in a Monisha Jaising gown failed to hit the mark.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the look was completed with a nude lipstick, smokey eyes, hair styled in soft waves. The thigh-high slit gown was accessorised with earrings from Deepa Gurnani, rings from Prakshi Fine Jewelry and shoes from Zara.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted wearing a printed mini from the label Appapop. Styled by Adajania and Sanam Ratansi, the look was rounded out with hair styled into soft curls, a dark shade of lipstick and a nude make-up palette.

At the trailer launch, the actor looked lovely in a pink sequin midi dress from Temperley London. Styled by Adajania, the look was teamed with a pair of shoes from Alexandre Birman and accessorised with a pair of earrings from Bansi Mehta. With hair neatly tied into a knot, the actor stood out.

Kaif, who was also spotted at the event, was spotted wearing a sequin dress from Jason Wu Grey. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the attire was layered with a quirky oversized denim jacket from Diesel and was accessorised with with rings from Angana Nanavaty and a pair of earrings from Outhouse Jewellery.

