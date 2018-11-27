Zero promotions: Anushka Sharma’s edgy look deserves to be bookmarked

Anushka Sharma looks all geared up for her new release Zero at the box office. Recently, for the promotions, she stepped out in silver and white chic separates from the Aligne Studio and Ridhi Mehra. The one-shoulder white top tucked into the flared silver pants gave her an edgy vibe.

Going with the theme, stylist Allia Al Rufai went for silver eye make-up and centre-parted sleek hair. With this look, she showed us the simplest way to keep up with the metallic trend and at the same time, balance it with neutrals.

Check some of the pictures here.

Not the one to go overboard, Anushka Sharma was recently spotted giving some major airport fashion goals in a black top teamed with black pants. But what we really liked about the look was how she layered it with a yellow jacket by Kanika Goyal x Babu The Painter. Styled by celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai, the look was rounded out with a pair of sneakers and a Burberry bag. Hair parted at the side, minimal make-up and a radiant smile completed the look.

Sharma was also spotted at the airport in matching separates. The actor looked like she was heading home straight from the gym in joggers teamed with a black sports bra and a longline jacket. A black backpack and white sneakers were paired with her look. Talk about taking athleisure to the next level.