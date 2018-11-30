Anushka Sharma goes retro chic for Zero promotions

Movie promotions can be tough with the crazy schedules and city hopping. While for some it is just an extension of their job, others try and make the most of it with their sartorial choices and Anushka Sharma is one of them. The actor tries to experiment with her style and while at times she manages to slay, there are also instances when she fails to impress. But her recent looks are inspiring.

For the promotion of Zero, the actor stepped out in a Cecilia & Julie outfit. We love the soft hues and the silhouette of her dress. A big round of applause for stylist Allia Al Rufai.

Check some of the pictures here.

A pair of grey strappy heels from Aquazzura, dewy make-up and a beautiful wavy hairdo by Daniel Bauer rounded out her look.

Prior to this, Sharma was seen in a Johanna Ortiz deep blue, floral print and ruffle skirt that was teamed with a grey sweatshirt. What’s interesting is that the top featured embellished, feather detailing on the shoulders that added an interesting element to her look. Her outfit was accessorised with shimmery Louboutin heels.

While attending another event, Sharma looked dapper in a black outfit by Greek designer Yvonne Bosnjak. Her androgynous ensemble included a pair of pants and tuxedo with chain detailing and a split sleeve, longline blazer. Combining her outfit with black pointed-toe heels and a statement watch, we think the Sui Dhaaga actor nailed the look effortlessly.

Sharma was also seen in a blue chiffon maxi dress from designer Atsu Sekhose’s Fall’18 collection.

Oversized hoop earrings from Misho Designs and Givenchy heels were styled with her outfit. Apart from her lovely dress, it was her messy bun styled by Daniel Bauer that got our attention.