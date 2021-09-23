After ‘wet look’ at Venice Film Festival, Zendaya wows in leather corset

Zendaya is rapidly becoming one of the most formidable fashion icons of our times. The actor made quite a statement at the recently-concluded Venice Film Festival, impressing fashion critics and fans alike.

And now, fashion stylist Law Roach has shared a picture of the Euphoria actor looking absolutely stunning in a Balmain ensemble.

Actress @Zendaya channels otherworldly style in a bespoke patent leather Balmain corset inspired by the #BALMAINFW21 universe and styled by @LUXURYLAW. In line with the house’s couture tradition, the piece was crafted from a cast model of the star’s bust. #BALMAINARMY pic.twitter.com/QgssVouqXv — Balmain (@Balmain) September 23, 2021

This time, Zendaya was seen in a blue leather corset teamed with matching baggy pants. The look was pulled together with hair styled in a neat hairdo and accessorised with black Christian Louboutin pumps.

Sharing the picture, Balmain wrote that the actor “channels otherworldly style in a bespoke patent leather Balmain corset inspired by the #BALMAINFW21 universe”. It added that “in line with the house’s couture tradition, the piece was crafted from a cast model of the star’s bust.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

The outfit bore striking resemblance to the now-famous dress she wore at the film festival — a beige leather body-hugging dress from Balmain. The sleeveless dress had ruched details around the waist and also a thigh-high risqué slit. The outfit was accessorised with a diamond and emerald necklace and completed with nude pumps. It was further elevated with that dramatic hairdo.

Zendaya sported a leather dress. (Source: AP) Zendaya sported a leather dress. (Source: AP)

But it was not only that look, she looked equally gorgeous in an outfit from ALAÏA. Everything about the look worked, right from the fitting, the sharp cuts to her wild hairdo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

The actor is really a class apart and we cannot wait to see her further fashion choices and collaboration with the stylist.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!