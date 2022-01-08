‘How would they know?’: Zendaya skips wearing shoes with her strapless dress from Valentino

Zendaya’s releases since Dune, through Spiderman: No Way Home, and now Season 2 of her show Euphoria, is good news not only for her fans who look forward to her groundbreaking performances onscreen, but also for fashion enthusiasts worldwide for her unforgettable red carpet looks.

Styled by Law Roach, Zendaya’s fashion choices are driven by more than just aesthetics; she is the queen of details and her looks always pack in messages to decode, and a story to tell. This time, however, she made headlines for one more reason — her shoes. Well, she simply skipped wearing them!

That’s right, she walked the red carpet of the trailer launch of Euphoria Season 2 in only a pair of white socks because the hem of her dress couldn’t be lengthened. She shared a zoomed-in video on her Instagram story showing her walking in socks. She wrote, “When you don’t have room to let the hem down. How would they know?”

For the trailer launch, Zendaya showed up clad in a black and white strapless straight-fit floor-grazing dress with a scalloped neckline from Valentino. The actor, who is the global brand ambassador for Valentino, took advantage of the title an dived deep into the iconic Italian luxury fashion house‘s archives.

Her dress was a number from the brand’s Spring Summer ’92 collection, modeled back in the day by Linda Evangelista, and designed by Valentino Garavani himself. Even Zendaya’s hair and makeup was done as an homage to this legendary look with side swept hair and a bun in burgundy shade, like that of Evangelista.

Zendaya kept it minimal and accessorised the look with Bulgari’s Serpenti Viper earrings and High Jewelry Yellow Diamond Ring.

Valentino’s present creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, had recently announced ‘Valentino Archives’ for the brand’s Spring Summer ’22 Hate Couture collection on the 30th anniversary of the Spring Summer ’92 collection that this dress is from.

