Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Zendaya and Tom Holland keep it super casual for date night in New York City

The occasion was Zendaya's 26th birthday on September 1, which the 'Euphoria' actor celebrated with her 26-year-old beau

Zendaya and Tom Holland, Zendaya Tom Holland photos, Zendaya Tom Holland date night, Zendaya Tom Holland fashion, Zendaya birthday, indian express newsThe couple was out and about in New York City recently to celebrate Zendaya's 26th birthday. (Photo: Spider-Man/Twitter)

Zendaya and Tom Holland have always managed to make their fans’ hearts go aflutter with their stunning red carpet moments, paparazzi pictures, joint interviews, and such.

The reason the couple is so loved is that while they do not usually shy away from displaying their affection and admiration for each other to the world, they also know how much to hold back for the sake of the sanctity of their relationship and their privacy.

The Spider Man stars were spotted out and about in New York City recently, and the pictures shared on social media reflect their chemistry and camaraderie; fans are not complaining!

The occasion was Zendaya‘s 26th birthday on September 1 which, according to a People report, the Euphoria actor celebrated in the city’s MAMO restaurant along with her 26-year-old beau.

Both of them sported carefree looks, with the birthday girl keeping it chic in a black crop top that featured a plunging neckline and full sleeves. The top allowed her to flaunt her washboard abs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @thehollandupdates

The actor accessorised with a pair of dainty earrings and just a necklace with a small pendant. She also wore a pair of loose jeans and black suede pumps, and left her hair loose to complete the look.

Her makeup was subtle and classy — she opted for defined eyebrows, contoured cheekbones and just the right amount of highlighter. Finishing the look, she wore a black eyeliner and a nude shade of lipstick.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by liv 🌷 (@everything.daya)

Holland, on the other hand, matched her ‘chill vibe’ in a dark blue plaid shirt that he wore over a pair of midnight blue pants. Completing the look, he opted for a pair of white sneakers and also carried a backpack.

Zendaya also shared a throwback picture on the occasion of her birthday, which was essentially a chaotic picture from her childhood in which she made a funny face while posing in a swimming pool.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

In the caption, the actor wrote, “I get to spend the day responding to the most beautiful messages (sorry I’m a little late) thank ya’ll for filling my heart with so much love, I couldn’t be more grateful. Here’s to 26! [Sic]”

