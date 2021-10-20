Dune premiere: Zendaya’s red carpet looks are inimitable; here’s proof

We can hardly think of an instance when Zendaya has been on the red carpet and not made heads turn. As expected, she did it yet again at the premiere of her upcoming film, Dune.

Photographed alongside co-star Timothée Chalamet, the actor looked spectacular in a column gown from Rick Owens.

Styled by Law Roach, the outfit featured deconstructed sleeves and a short train. The classy look was completed with her hair neatly tied in a braided knot and perfect make-up.

Prior to this, she was seen pushing the fashion envelope in a Loewe dress featuring handcrafted brass plate at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Also styled by Law Roach, and the grey dress was from the luxury fashion house’s Spring 2022 collection. The look was completed with golden Louboutin footwear.

Sharing the picture, the Spanish fashion house Loewe wrote, “Spring Summer collection distinctive brass plates are handcrafted in France by metal sculptors using unique soldering and hammer techniques.”

