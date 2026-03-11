Zendaya stuns at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week in a bridal-inspired dress and a ‘wedding’ band

Zendaya turned heads with her stunning ensemble at the Paris Fashion Week for the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2026-27 show. The Euphoria actor has been making waves ever since her stylist made claims about her wedding to Tom Holland. The ongoing speculation about a secret wedding pushed her fans to see her recent look through a bridal lens.

For the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2026–2027 show, Zendaya appeared in an ensemble that blended futuristic fashion with bridal undertones. The outfit had multiple elements and layers, including a voluminous bubble skirt with a front slit and illusion-like trail, providing oomph to the monochrome palette.

The ensemble also featured a dramatic, high-neck structured bodice with sharp collars and rolled-up sleeves finished with cufflinks. The lower part of the outfit accentuated the actor’s waist, acting like a main character, while the upper half gave her a softer and more feminine approach.

For accessories, Zendaya opted for a pair of hoop earrings, a bracelet, stacked studded rings, and the golden “wedding” band. She completed the look with pointed-toe pumps. Another standout feature in her look was her hairstyle, a bob-pixie cut.

Fans quickly fell in love with the outfit. Several fans also noted that the ensemble resembled an experimental, high-fashion take on bridalwear.

According to an X handle, Who Wore What Jewels, Zendaya wore pieces from Cartier, the high-end luxury brand. While her Clash De Cartier Hoop earrings are reportedly worth $5,550, her “wedding” Leve Unlimited Bracelet costs $9,400.

Zendaya’s partnership with Louis Vuitton began in April 2023, and she has worked with the brand ever since.

“I remember growing up around LV campaigns,” she told Vogue of the partnership in 2023. “There was this one that I loved from the early 2000s of Naomi Campbell, and she’s like sprawled out over a trunk. I can still see it. I can see the image in my head, and I remember seeing it in magazines as a kid.”

Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, recently said the actor tied the knot with Tom Holland. “The wedding already happened. You missed it,” he said to the reporters on the Actor Awards red carpet earlier this year.