Zendaya dazzles in a gown with spider web embroidery, designed especially for her

Zendaya has a distinct personal style, and the 25-year-old always ensures to put her best fashion foot forward. So when she was recently spotted at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ in an inspired haute couture dress, we just could not take our eyes off her.

The Emmy Award winner looked resplendent in a full length Valentino gown which featured a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. The luxury label took to Instagram to share details of the risqué outfit which was styled with a matching mask. Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)

“To the premiere of her new movie, #Zendaya wore a chiffon gown designed by @pppiccioli [Pierpaolo Piccioli], featuring a spider web embroidery on tulle, plunging neckline and high side slit,” the label shared.

Styled by Luxury Law, Zendaya’s hair and make-up game were also on-point as she opted for tight braids and subtle but gorgeous shades of gold, bronze and shimmer on her face. She chose sparkly stilettoes to complete the look.

The ensemble was a homage to the storyline of the Spiderman franchise — something Zendaya seemed to have been channeling in the run up to the film’s release. In a similar vein, she was previously spotted in an Alexander McQueen outfit. Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander McQueen (@alexandermcqueen)

ALSO READ | Ballon d’Or: Zendaya has our jaws hit the floor with her red carpet look

The actor flaunted a double-breasted grey wool jacket featuring crystal raindrop embroidery and chandelier embroidered thigh-high Arc boots. The spidey-details here can’t be missed — her earrings designed to look like a spider web, the chandelier embroidery on her stunning boots and subtle make-up all added to the look.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!