Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Zendaya dazzles in a gown with spider web embroidery, designed especially for her

Dressed in a full length Valentino haute couture gown, the actor also wore a matching mask!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 15, 2021 5:30:28 pm
Zendaya, spiderman premiereCheck out Zendaya's intricate mask. (Source: Emma Mcintyre, GETTY IMAGES)

Zendaya has a distinct personal style, and the 25-year-old always ensures to put her best fashion foot forward. So when she was recently spotted at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ in an inspired haute couture dress, we just could not take our eyes off her.

ALSO READ |Dune premiere: Zendaya’s red carpet looks are inimitable; here’s proof

The Emmy Award winner looked resplendent in a full length Valentino gown which featured a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. The luxury label took to Instagram to share details of the risqué outfit which was styled with a matching mask. Take a look here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)

“To the premiere of her new movie, #Zendaya wore a chiffon gown designed by @pppiccioli [Pierpaolo Piccioli], featuring a spider web embroidery on tulle, plunging neckline and high side slit,” the label shared.

Styled by Luxury Law, Zendaya’s hair and make-up game were also on-point as she opted for tight braids and subtle but gorgeous shades of gold, bronze and shimmer on her face. She chose sparkly stilettoes to complete the look.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The ensemble was a homage to the storyline of the Spiderman franchise — something Zendaya seemed to have been channeling in the run up to the film’s release. In a similar vein, she was previously spotted in an Alexander McQueen outfit. Take a look here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexander McQueen (@alexandermcqueen)

ALSO READ |Ballon d’Or: Zendaya has our jaws hit the floor with her red carpet look

The actor flaunted a double-breasted grey wool jacket featuring crystal raindrop embroidery and chandelier embroidered thigh-high Arc boots. The spidey-details here can’t be missed — her earrings designed to look like a spider web, the chandelier embroidery on her stunning boots and subtle make-up all added to the look.

