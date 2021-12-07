Forget the fate of Peter Parker; Zendaya’s spider-web earrings are the real deal

Ever since the trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home has dropped, fans have maniacally searched for clues to get initiated into the Marvel ‘multiverse’, where there are multiple Spidermen. This has led to them watching and re-watching the trailer for signs of the two other Spidermen we have had thus far — Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — making an appearance.

But even amid all this, the focus has stayed on Tom Holland and Zendaya — a reel and real-life couple that plays a key role in the upcoming movie.

Jacob Batalon, from left, Zendaya and Tom Holland pose for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Jacob Batalon, from left, Zendaya and Tom Holland pose for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

While Tom plays the titular character, Zendaya is his love interest in the film. In her recent press tour look, ahead of the film’s release later this month, Zendaya brought out the fangirl in her and did it with so much elan that we are beyond impressed.

The 25-year-old, who plays Mary Jane in the film, made an appearance for a photo call for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘ in an outfit that reminded many of Spiderman’s nemesis ‘Venom’. She wore an oversized grey blazer with silver embellishments, a pair of black stockings with similar web-like silver works on them, and… wait for it… spider-web earrings!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Timms (@timmsy)

She was clad head-to-toe in Alexander McQueen, and the designer took to Instagram to describe the look as “wearing a #McQueenSS22 double-breasted grey wool jacket with crystal raindrop embroidery and chandelier embroidered thigh-high Arc boots”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander McQueen (@alexandermcqueen)

Zendaya’s diamond spider earrings have been designed by Jacob & Co. and we cannot take our eyes off of them. If anything, we wish to possess a pair, too!

Zendaya poses for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Zendaya poses for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

What about you?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!