‘Fearless’ Zendaya to take centerstage at Valentino’s Pink PP ad campaign

August 14, 2022 6:20:33 pm
Zendaya has made her mark not only through her incredible onscreen performances but also in the world of fashion after she was unveiled as the new muse of high-end label Maison Valentino.
With the fashion giant bracing the audience for its ‘Pink PP’ ad campaign launch, it gave a sneak peek into what’s brewing this season. And netizens cannot keep calm after spotting the house ambassador showcasing creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s bent toward the fuchsia-forward colour.
View this post on Instagram
The Euphoria actress has yet again swooned over the internet donning all-pink Valentino outfits exhibiting a brilliantly stitched mini dress and a blazer-pant power suit combination.
Looking surreal, the outfits were all about details featuring signature platform heels, stockings, gloves, chunky accessories, and tons of glam painted in pink.
Mesmerised by her looks, Law Roach, who’s often been the brains behind Zendaya’s ensemble, also took to Instagram to flaunt the actor’s “supermodel” skills as she effortlessly posed for the camera.
Sir Lewis Hamilton, one of the most successful Formula One (F1) racers, will also take the center stage in the ad campaign by appearing as the first Valentino menswear ambassador.
