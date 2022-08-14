scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

‘Fearless’ Zendaya to take centerstage at Valentino’s Pink PP ad campaign

Sir Lewis Hamilton, one of the most successful Formula One (F1) racers, will also make an appearance as the first Valentino menswear ambassador

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 14, 2022 6:20:33 pm
Zendaya, ValentinoZendaya to appear in Valentino's Pink PP ad campaign. (Zendaya/Instagram)

Zendaya has made her mark not only through her incredible onscreen performances but also in the world of fashion after she was unveiled as the new muse of high-end label Maison Valentino.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

With the fashion giant bracing the audience for its ‘Pink PP’ ad campaign launch, it gave a sneak peek into what’s brewing this season. And netizens cannot keep calm after spotting the house ambassador showcasing creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s bent toward the fuchsia-forward colour.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

The Euphoria actress has yet again swooned over the internet donning all-pink Valentino outfits exhibiting a brilliantly stitched mini dress and a blazer-pant power suit combination.

zendaya, valentino Zendaya in Valentino’s mini dress. (Zendaya/Instagram) Zendaya in Valentino’s deconstructed pantsuit. (Zendaya/Instagram)

Looking surreal, the outfits were all about details featuring signature platform heels, stockings, gloves, chunky accessories, and tons of glam painted in pink.

Mesmerised by her looks, Law Roach, who’s often been the brains behind Zendaya’s ensemble, also took to Instagram to flaunt the actor’s “supermodel” skills as she effortlessly posed for the camera.

zendaya. valentino Zendaya strikes poses for the camera. (Law Roach/Instagram)

Sir Lewis Hamilton, one of the most successful Formula One (F1) racers, will also take the center stage in the ad campaign by appearing as the first Valentino menswear ambassador.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...Premium
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weightPremium
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...Premium
The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
Lewis hamilton, valentino Lewis Hamilton to appear in Valentino’s Pink PP. (Lewis Hamilton/Instagram)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 06:20:33 pm

Most Popular

1

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

2

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

3

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

4

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

5

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

Featured Stories

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Explained: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built a new investment narrative in India
Explained: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built a new investment narrative in India
Explained: Why has Johnson and Johnson decided to discontinue its talc-ba...
Explained: Why has Johnson and Johnson decided to discontinue its talc-ba...
Hashtag Politics | BJP, Congress wrangle over Partition video, 'missing' ...
Hashtag Politics | BJP, Congress wrangle over Partition video, 'missing' ...
Bengal BJP chief: ‘Don’t think Mamata govt will last full term… Assembly ...
Bengal BJP chief: ‘Don’t think Mamata govt will last full term… Assembly ...
Vinayak Mete, the Maratha quota votary killed in road accident

Vinayak Mete, the Maratha quota votary killed in road accident

Why has J&J decided to discontinue its talc-based baby powder?
Explained

Why has J&J decided to discontinue its talc-based baby powder?

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?
Express Opinion

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?

Premium
On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Darlings' director Jasmeet Reen

On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'

As India turns 75, a look at defining cultural moments that shaped it

As India turns 75, a look at defining cultural moments that shaped it

Premium
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking: Agent

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Premium
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
Salman Rushdie attack

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Comic-Con International, in San Diego, California
In pictures, a round-up of Comic Con 2022
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement