We just cannot get enough of Zendaya in this sheer, embellished bodysuit and blazer

It would not be erroneous to say that Zendaya always puts her best fashion foot forward and knows how to impress with her killer sense of style. Whether spotted around town, at award shows, film festivals, or during movie promotions, the Dune actor almost always manages to make heads turn. So, when the starlet made an appearance at the recently-concluded Paris Fashion Week at the Maison Valentino show, it was bound to be an extravaganza. And, as expected, Zendaya did not disappoint.

Keeping it extremely glamorous, Zendaya made an appearance in a sheer, crystal-embellished bodysuit that was teamed with a sequined blazer and high heels. She kept her hair simple and slicked back, and opted for a dark nude lip shade, nude makeup, and eyeliner to define her eyes. She also wore chunky black statement earrings to match the look and was spotted sitting in the front row alongside supermodel Naomi Campbell, and Law Roach, her stylist. Zendaya became a global ambassador of Maison Valentino in 2020.

“The Valentino girl,” she captioned her Instagram post.

But, like we said, Zendaya has an extremely impressive sense of style. So let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of her iconic style moments.

Zendaya looked drop dead gorgeous in a sunshine yellow cutout dress styled with statement Bulgari jewellery. The natural, nude makeup and her curly hair enhanced her beauty and the overall look manifold. Her signature eyebrows also add to her allure.

You can never go wrong with a vintage Balmain outfit, and the Euphoria star proves just that. Zendaya looked like a vision in this regal, elegant red and green gown that she styled with slicked back hair, thick eyeliner and nude lips. In true Zendaya fashion, she kept it classic with pearl earrings.

Zendaya is one of the few celebrities who can ace hot pink on hot pink. Donning a head-to-tie hot pink look, and leaving her curled hair open, Zendaya took her fashion game to another level. We totally loved it!

Uniqueness is the key when it comes to high fashion and red carpet glamour, and Zendaya definitely knows that. We love show she kept it simple in a white crop shirt paired with a long silver glitter skirt to make an elegant statement. Her flawless, radiant makeup and messy (just the right amount) hair bun added the perfect finishing touches.

Which is your favourite look of hers?

