Zendaya pulls out all the stops in this handcrafted brass plate gown

With each red carpet appearance, Zendaya is pushing the fashion envelope. The Euphoria actor was recently spotted at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. For the occasion, she opted for a Loewe dress featuring a gold breastplate.

Styled by her long-time stylist Law Roach, the look was as elegant as it gets. The grey dress and the sculpted breastplate is from Loewe’s spring 2022 collection, displayed at the recent Paris Fashion Week.

The look was completed with a chic hairdo and accessorised with gold Louboutin footwear.

On Instagram, Spanish fashion house Loewe shared, “Spring Summer collection distinctive brass plates are handcrafted in France by metal sculptors using unique soldering and hammer techniques.”

Prior to this the actor was seen in a stunning Balmain ensemble. Styled by Law Roach, the actor opted for a

blue leather corset which was teamed with matching baggy pants. The look completed with the hair styled in a neat hairdo and accessorised with Christian Louboutin pumps.

Sharing the picture, Balmain wrote that Zendaya “channels otherworldly style in a bespoke patent leather Balmain corset inspired by the #BALMAINFW21 universe”. It added that “in line with the house’s couture tradition, the piece was crafted from a cast model of the star’s bust.”

