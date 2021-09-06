Venice Film Festival: Here’s what went into the making of Zendaya’s leather dress, emerald necklace

Zendaya’s latest appearance at the Venice Film Festival caught the attention of one and all. The Euphoria actor stunned in a beige Balmain leather dress.

The body-hugging ‘wet’ dress fitted the 25-year-old actor perfectly. The fashion house took to social media to reveal how that was achieved.

Turns out, the dress, crafted in “sculpturally structured leather” was specifically created for the actor by Oliver Rousteing, Balmain’s creative director, using a “cast model for her bust”.

“From our Balmain atelier with our incredible artisan from Paris. I am so proud of this dress. Thank you @zendaya for showing our savoir-faire,” Rousteing wrote on Instagram.

The ruched sleeveless dress also featured a thigh-high risqué slit. The look was styled by Law Roach.

The actor accessorised the outfit with a stunning emerald necklace from Bulgari. “Thanks to Bvlgari’s creative use of its snake emblem, this unique piece glorifies an exceptional emerald without taking any light away from the gem,” the luxury brand shared on Instagram.

“The Magnifica Serpenti Hypnotic Emerald is a truly captivating High Jewelry necklace. Alongside the unmissable central emerald, the emblem’s iconic long body is expertly set with precious diamonds and emeralds,” it added.

What do you think of the overall look?

