Monday, September 06, 2021
Venice Film Festival: Here’s what went into the making of Zendaya’s leather dress, emerald necklace

The body-hugging Balmain 'wet' leather dress fitted Zendaya perfectly

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 6, 2021 2:10:56 pm
zendaya leather dressZendaya rocked this beige leather dress at Venice Film Festival 2021. (Source: balmain/Instagram)

Zendaya’s latest appearance at the Venice Film Festival caught the attention of one and all. The Euphoria actor stunned in a beige Balmain leather dress.

The body-hugging ‘wet’ dress fitted the 25-year-old actor perfectly. The fashion house took to social media to reveal how that was achieved.

Turns out, the dress, crafted in “sculpturally structured leather” was specifically created for the actor by Oliver Rousteing, Balmain’s creative director, using a “cast model for her bust”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BALMAIN (@balmain)

“From our Balmain atelier with our incredible artisan from Paris. I am so proud of this dress. Thank you @zendaya for showing our savoir-faire,” Rousteing wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OLIVIER R. (@olivier_rousteing)

The ruched sleeveless dress also featured a thigh-high risqué slit. The look was styled by Law Roach.

The actor accessorised the outfit with a stunning emerald necklace from Bulgari. “Thanks to Bvlgari’s creative use of its snake emblem, this unique piece glorifies an exceptional emerald without taking any light away from the gem,” the luxury brand shared on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BVLGARI Official (@bulgari)

“The Magnifica Serpenti Hypnotic Emerald is a truly captivating High Jewelry necklace. Alongside the unmissable central emerald, the emblem’s iconic long body is expertly set with precious diamonds and emeralds,” it added.

What do you think of the overall look?

