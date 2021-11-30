scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Ballon d’Or: Zendaya has our jaws hit the floor with her red carpet look, yet again

The dress had a detail that will blow your mind!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 30, 2021 10:30:46 pm
Zendaya, Ballon d'Or, Roberto CavalliZendaya looked magnificent in Roberto Cavalli at Ballon d'Or. (Photo: Zendaya Fan Account/Instagram)

Zendaya has struck again, this time on the Ballon d’Or red carpet.

The Malcolm and Marie actor’s fashion choices are beyond awe-striking and captivating; they almost always have details that the discerning fashion enthusiast must uncover.

She, along with her stylist Law Roach are back at it again as she gave her fans a subtle hint of her upcoming movie Spiderman: No Way Home, which is set to release December 17 this year.

Zendaya, Roberto Cavalli, Ballon D'or Zendaya in Roberto Cavalli at Ballon d’or in Paris. (Photo: Zendaya Fan Account/Instagram)

Zendaya’s black, form-fitted Roberto Cavalli gown from its Fall 2000 collection for the evening might seem like just an elegant number from the front, but the open back reveals a stunning detail.

Zendaya, Roberto Cavalli, Ballon d'Or Zendaya’s Roberto Cavalli gown had an interesting detail on the open back. (Photo: Ballon d’Or/Instagram)

The plunging bare back had a golden hardware detail in the shape of the spine which was reminiscent of the Spiderman franchise antagonist Doctor Octopus and his AI arms.

ALSO READ |Dune premiere: Zendaya’s red carpet looks are inimitable; here’s proof

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fausto Puglisi (@faustopuglisi) 

Zendaya made sure that all the attention was on the back detail as she wore her hair in a short chic hairdo, wore oversized golden hoops, minimal black heels, and kept everything simple to give the dress the moment it deserved.

The piece was reworked by Roberto Cavalli’s Fausto Puglisi who posted a picture on Instagram, saying: “I love Zendaya since day ONE! ❤️ I re edited this frock for My girl ! Custom made for a Queen! ❤️I’m in Heaven! ✨Beyond! ✨✨ ZENDAYA IN CAVALLI!”

