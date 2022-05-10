scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Must Read

Zelenskyy’s fleece jacket sold for over $100,000 at Ukraine fundraiser

"Today, the whole word looks up to a man wearing a simple fleece jacket. And now the iconic item, personally signed by President Zelensky, is here," shared The Ukrainian Embassy to the United Kingdom in a video posted on Twitter.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 10, 2022 10:15:04 am
volodymyr zelenskyyVolodymyr Zelenskyy in his trademark fleece jacket. photographed here addressing the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. (Via AP)

Ever since Russia launched an assault on Ukraine, killing more than 3,000 civilians in the conflict (according to the latest estimate by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights), the world has had its eyes on Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Now, the simple fleece jacket worn by the president has fetched an amount between $110,000 at a fundraiser for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Embassy to the United Kingdom shared a video of Zelenskyy wearing his trademark fleece jacket on their official Twitter handle. “Today, the whole word looks up to a man wearing a simple fleece jacket. And now the iconic item, personally signed by President Zelensky, is here.”

ALSO READ |‘Steal his look not his country’: Netizens praise Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s signature style

According to another tweet by the embassy, the goal of the event was to “tell the stories of (Ukrainian) bravery which became iconic during the war, as well as to raise funds to support this bravery.”

ALSO READ |The man in the olive green tee

Hosted by the Ukrainian Embassy in London at the Tate Modern art gallery, the “Brave Ukraine” fundraiser included toys donated by Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, photographs by late photographer Max Levine along with Zelenskyy’s jacket. The event raised over $1 million for “With Ukraine,” which is the embassy’s official fundraising effort for reequipment of the Western Ukrainian Specialized Children’s Medical Center.

During the event, British prime minister Boris Johnson praised Zelenskyy’s leadership during the war, saying, “What an honor to speak after my friend Volodymyr Zelenskyy, truly one of the most incredible leaders of modern times,” according to a transcript from the British government.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Aditi Rao Hydari
A look at Aditi Rao Hydari’s timeless sense of style

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 10: Latest News

Advertisement