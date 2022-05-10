Zelenskyy’s fleece jacket sold for over $100,000 at Ukraine fundraiser

Ever since Russia launched an assault on Ukraine, killing more than 3,000 civilians in the conflict (according to the latest estimate by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights), the world has had its eyes on Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Now, the simple fleece jacket worn by the president has fetched an amount between $110,000 at a fundraiser for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Embassy to the United Kingdom shared a video of Zelenskyy wearing his trademark fleece jacket on their official Twitter handle. “Today, the whole word looks up to a man wearing a simple fleece jacket. And now the iconic item, personally signed by President Zelensky, is here.”

According to another tweet by the embassy, the goal of the event was to “tell the stories of (Ukrainian) bravery which became iconic during the war, as well as to raise funds to support this bravery.”

There was one and only @ZelenskyyUa fleece among the lots. It was sold for £90k pic.twitter.com/Rmxmhp1aeg — Embassy of Ukraine to the UK (@UkrEmbLondon) May 7, 2022

ALSO READ | The man in the olive green tee

Hosted by the Ukrainian Embassy in London at the Tate Modern art gallery, the “Brave Ukraine” fundraiser included toys donated by Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, photographs by late photographer Max Levine along with Zelenskyy’s jacket. The event raised over $1 million for “With Ukraine,” which is the embassy’s official fundraising effort for reequipment of the Western Ukrainian Specialized Children’s Medical Center.

During the event, British prime minister Boris Johnson praised Zelenskyy’s leadership during the war, saying, “What an honor to speak after my friend Volodymyr Zelenskyy, truly one of the most incredible leaders of modern times,” according to a transcript from the British government.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!