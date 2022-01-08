Zeenat Aman exudes timeless grace and charm on a magazine cover (pics inside)

Zeenat Aman’s elegance and charm continue to remain unmatchable to date. Even at 70, she can give a lot of young actors a run for their money with her impeccable and timeless sartorial sense. Thus, it was not a surprise when she left us spellbound with her latest looks for the cover of Femina India magazine.

Keeping it extremely graceful, the actor slipped into a custom ajrak coat by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The multicoloured coat featured patchwork of multiple hand-block prints and was embellished with hoor sequins embroidery.

She accessorised the attire with a huge ring, dainty earrings and layered neckpiece from Outhouse Jewellery.

In another look for the shoot, the Don actor adorned a white tulle fleur cape from the designers. It was beautifully embroidered with floral motifs in multi-colour silk thread work.

She paired the outfit with a chiffon slip and off-white crepe embroidered pants, and accessories from Outhouse jewellery. A pair of juttis completed her stunning look.



