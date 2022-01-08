scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 08, 2022
Zeenat Aman exudes timeless grace and charm on a magazine cover (pics inside)

The actor wore two beautiful ensembles and looked beautiful in both!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi
January 8, 2022
Zeenat AmanShe left us enchanted with her latest looks. (File Photo)

Zeenat Aman’s elegance and charm continue to remain unmatchable to date. Even at 70, she can give a lot of young actors a run for their money with her impeccable and timeless sartorial sense. Thus, it was not a surprise when she left us spellbound with her latest looks for the cover of Femina India magazine.

Keeping it extremely graceful, the actor slipped into a custom ajrak coat by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The multicoloured coat featured patchwork of multiple hand-block prints and was embellished with hoor sequins embroidery.

She accessorised the attire with a huge ring, dainty earrings and layered neckpiece from Outhouse Jewellery.

In another look for the shoot, the Don actor adorned a white tulle fleur cape from the designers. It was beautifully embroidered with floral motifs in multi-colour silk thread work.

She paired the outfit with a chiffon slip and off-white crepe embroidered pants, and accessories from Outhouse jewellery. A pair of juttis completed her stunning look.

 

What do you think about her look?

