Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree wedding: Here’s how much the Tarun Tahiliani lehenga costs

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot with choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma on December 22, 2020, in Gurugram. While the wedding was a private affair, the couple kept their looks traditional in Tarun Tahiliani outfits.

Dhanashree looked regal in a raw silk lehenga paired with a matching velvet blouse, tulle dupatta, and veil. The beautiful lehenga featured intricate zardozi, aari and dori embroidery. She completed the look with a heavy neckpiece and earrings, mathapatti, and a bridal nose ring from Shri Paramani Jewels. The bridal was completed with dewy makeup and red lip colour.

Check out the pictures below:

Wondering how much the bridal lehenga costs? It is a whopping Rs 599,900, as mentioned on the designer’s website.

Meanwhile, Chahal complemented the bride’s look in an ivory sherwani with a bright red turban and stole, from the celebrated designer’s collection. He completed the look with a neckpiece and matching mojari.

What do you think of the couple’s wedding look?

