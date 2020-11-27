Yuvika Chaudhary leaves us unimpressed; shows how not to wear stripes

What do you think about her latest look? (Photo: Yuvika Chaudhary/ Instagram)

A look at Yuvika Chaudhary’s Instagram reveals that the actor has an eclectic sense of style and loves to wear prints. However, her recent fashion outing at the Gold Glam & Style Awards 2020 wasn’t her best. The actor was seen in a pantsuit, and made a strong case for ‘how not to wear stripes’.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Yuvika was seen in an ensemble by Amisha Jain.

Styled by celebrity stylist Sugandha Sood, Yuvika was seen in a striped outfit by Amisha Jain. The outfit, at first look, seems a tad bit much and when you take a closer look you realise that not only do the colourful stripes look a bit odd, the fitting, too, isn’t perfect.

The stripes were slightly overbearing.

Also, her choice of jewellery didn’t really sit well with the overall look. The multi-layered necklace clashes with the busy outfit, making it look OTT. Unfortunately, the heels she opted for were a miss too! The key to acing stripes is to keep it simple, no matter what.

Her choice of accessories didn't sit well with the ensemble.

We feel if she had teamed the coat with a pair of sleek black trousers and a basic crop top underneath, it would have worked much better.

