Yuvika Chaudhary leaves us unimpressed; shows how not to wear stripes

A look at Yuvika Chaudhary’s Instagram reveals that the actor has an eclectic sense of style and loves to wear prints. However, her recent fashion outing at the Gold Glam & Style Awards 2020 wasn’t her best. The actor was seen in a pantsuit, and made a strong case for ‘how not to wear stripes’.
Take a look at the pictures below:
Styled by celebrity stylist Sugandha Sood, Yuvika was seen in a striped outfit by Amisha Jain. The outfit, at first look, seems a tad bit much and when you take a closer look you realise that not only do the colourful stripes look a bit odd, the fitting, too, isn’t perfect.
Also, her choice of jewellery didn’t really sit well with the overall look. The multi-layered necklace clashes with the busy outfit, making it look OTT. Unfortunately, the heels she opted for were a miss too! The key to acing stripes is to keep it simple, no matter what.
We feel if she had teamed the coat with a pair of sleek black trousers and a basic crop top underneath, it would have worked much better.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.