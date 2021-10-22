‘My leg was supposed to go through that hole’: YouTuber reveals she wore dress incorrectly at Dune premiere

A YouTuber has revealed that she accidentally wore her outfit incorrectly on the red carpet at the London premiere of the film Dune, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya among other actors.

Tefi Pessoa, an influencer, walked the red carpet in a dark blue long-sleeved gown by by Silvia Astore designed for Annie’s Ibiza. The dress featured a cut-out detail near the thigh.

Tefi later shared on TikTok that her leg was actually supposed to go through the cut-out portion of the gown, reported Independent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hellotefi💥 (@hellotefi)

“Guys I’m freaking out. Thank you so much for the support, thank you so much for the support but I’m freaking out because I just found out that my leg was supposed to go through that stupid freaking hole,” she shared.

At the event, the YouTuber interviewed many celebrities including Jason Mamoa. “Why can’t I dress myself? I’m an adult,” she continued, finally apologising to her followers and promising that she can “dress [herself]”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annie’s Ibiza (@anniesibiza)

Initially, she thought the gown was designed with a “futuristic” look. Later, her assistant tied to tell her but it was too late and she was already on the red carpet, without her phone.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!