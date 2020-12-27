YouTube stars LadBaby score third consecutive Christmas No 1

YouTube stars Mark and Roxanne Hoyle, also known on the Internet as LadBaby, have acquired the Christmas No 1 single beating even Mariah Carey. They achieved this feat thrice in a row. “Merry Christmas to everyone and don’t stop believin’ – that things are going to get better. 2021 is going to be better for everyone,” they were quoted as saying.

Their song, Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ is the latest in their signature comedy cover versions referring to their fixation for sausage rolls, incorporating the pandemic, too, in their lyrics. It goes like this: “Just a sausage roll/ On a year that’s outta control/ Feeding the nation is our Christmas goal/Just a pastry treat/And when my family finally meet/We share a foot-long through a plastic sheet.”

And keeping the way things are, the song was used to raise funds for Trussell Trust, a food bank charity.

Along with the original version, they also released another cover which featured a guest appearance from the great Ronan Keating. Needless to say this amped up the streaming and downloads. A report in The Guardian informs that this also resulted in making “Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ the fastest-selling single since Artists for Grenfell’s 2017 charity single, Bridge Over Troubled Water.” If they can do the same next year, LadBaby will become the first to top Christmas charts four times in a row.

Both of them are known for their heartwarming parenting videos. They also extensively spoke about the food poverty they faced. This explains their effort to eradicate it.

