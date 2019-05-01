Yours Truly screening: Alia Bhatt looks like a doll in this floral printed dress

No one quite nails the chic style as effortlessly as Alia Bhatt does. Recently, the actor was spotted at the screening of Yours Truly, starring her mother Soni Razdan. The actor looked absolutely lovely in a dress from the label Saloni. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the dress is a perfect summer wear.

We love the floral print and the ruffle detail. The look was completed with hair parted at the centre, minimal make-up and blush pink lipstick.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted at the Critics’ Choice Film Awards looking lovely in an ensemble from Flor et.al. Styled by Patel, we really liked the statement sleeves and flared pants – they really made the outfit stand out. The look was completed with minimal make-up and hair styled into soft curls.

At the special screening of Kalank, she was seen giving another lesson in chic styling in a dress from the label Pero. Styled by Patel, we really liked how it was oaired with a denim jacket. The look was completed with hair parted at the centre, strappy heels and dewy make-up.

Bhatt almost always nails the understated look and in case you are looking for some fashion inspiration this summer, she is the person to turn to.