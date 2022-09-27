scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Young Black designer dresses Colombian vice-president in ‘resistance’ fashion

His background has commonalities with Marquez, a former housekeeper and environmental activist, who grew up in the poor municipality of Suarez, in Cauca province, and faced death threats for her opposition to gold mining.

Esteban Sinisterra, Esteban Sinisterra fashion designer, Esteban Sinisterra Colombian vice-presidentEsteban Sinisterra, 23, a fashion designer who dresses Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez, poses for a photograph at his studio in Cali, Colombia. (REUTERS/Jair Coll)

Esteban Sinisterra, a young Black fashion designer from Colombia’s largely-poor Pacific region, is dressing Vice-President Francia Marquez — the first Afro-Colombian woman to hold the post — in what he calls “resistance” fashion.

Sinisterra, whose colorful patterned dresses for Marquez have drawn international attention, grew up in the municipality of Santa Barbara Iscuande, in Narino province, where he says many young people have few opportunities to escape involvement in the country’s ongoing internal conflict.

His background has commonalities with Marquez, a former housekeeper and environmental activist, who grew up in the poor municipality of Suarez, in Cauca province, and faced death threats for her opposition to gold mining.

Esteban Sinisterra, Esteban Sinisterra fashion designer Esteban Sinisterra, 23, a fashion designer who dresses Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez, works on a dress on a mannequin in his studio. (REUTERS/Jair Coll)

“In one way or another her history and my history are similar, so I think there was a very lovely spark there,” said Sinisterra, 23, who now lives in the city of Cali and studies social work in addition to his job as a designer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Mankading’ or ‘Rarest o...Premium
UPSC Key-September 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Mankading’ or ‘Rarest o...
Why India has lashed out at the US over its F-16 package to PakistanPremium
Why India has lashed out at the US over its F-16 package to Pakistan
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...

“First we accept and recognize that we have roots that connect us – which is Africa – but taking into account those roots we also express the territory where we’re from, the Colombian Pacific,” said Sinisterra, who learned his craft from his aunt and grandmother.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Each and every one of Francia’s outfits evokes that,” Sinisterra said. “It is being able to show that this is who we are…so for me fashion, my fashion, is resistance.”

Advertisement

The 40-year-old Marquez, who mentioned her ancestors in her oath of office, is slated to lead a new equality ministry if the government can win congressional approval for its creation.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 07:30:45 pm
Next Story

T S Singh Deo: Gehlot has lost his moral grounds to run for Congress president. If he can’t control Rajasthan, how could he handle country

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

World Tourism Day, World Tourism Day 2022, World Tourism Day India, popular tourist destinations in Karnataka, heritage sites in Karnataka, world heritage sites, Hampi, Mysore Palace, Jog Falls, Karnataka tourism, indian express news
World Tourism Day: Check out these black and white pictures of popular tourist haunts in Karnataka
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement