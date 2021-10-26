‘You should let me dress like him more’: Sara Ali Khan tells stylist about Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has an outlandish fashion sense, and only he can carry off such outfits with oodles of style. But if there is another actor who likes to dress up in a similar way, it is Sara Ali Khan. And her recent appearance on Ranveer’s reality show The Big Picture with fellow actor Janhvi Kapoor only reaffirmed the same.

In a small clip shared by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, who often styles Sara, the actors can be seen discussing their looks. It begins with Ranveer acknowledging that Sara is as “uninhibited” as him and that he can relate with her the most.

“Ami, see, you should let me dress like him more,” Sara responds. She then goes on to say that Ami always rejects an outfit picked by her, with the stylist asking, “Again, we are doing a Ranveer Singh?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

The actor looked lovely on the show as she opted for a short black dress with striped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Here are some instances when we feel Sara Ali Khan pulled off a Ranveer Singh. Check it out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

What do you think of her looks?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!