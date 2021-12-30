Yearender 2021: Fashion trends we want to banish and adopt in 2022

This year fell and rose from one of the worst lockdowns so far in the second wave to slowly getting back to a new ‘new normal’ amidst the new Omicron variant.

And fashion, too, saw these ups and downs in styles that trended this year, starting with our trusted pyjamas in isolation and coming to an end with lehengas in a slew of celebrity weddings, physical red carpets and events wherein celebs brought back OTT dressing again. While some trends failed to wow, some won our heart that we would like to see more of in 2022.

Banish: The OTT lehengas

Don’t get us wrong. We love a Manish Malhotra or a Sabyasachi lehenga moment. But lately, there has been an overabundance of gaudy, OTT, in-your-eyes lehengas beyond celebrity weddings and on red carpets and promotional events, all done-there-seen-that. We would love for our favorite Bollywood divas to experiment with their style and step out of the sartorial comfort zone of lehengas.

Adopt: Dopamine dressing

Neutrals and all blacks will always be classics, but for 2022, we want to get into a more optimistic and colourful spirit with outfits that reflect the same. Even Deepika Padukone, whose applaudable fashion sense has evolved over the last year, has adopted colours in her wardrobe, embracing both vivid hues and experimentation with the colour palette. The only rule is to have fun and dress to express

Banish: Luxe sportswear/athleisure

Sportswear and athleisure outside gyms, basketball and tennis courts, and the Pilates studio seemed to have taken over our wardrobes (and social media feeds) during this year’s lockdown. And while Lady Diana’s cycling shorts look will always be adored, it might be time to give it some rest and give your dressy trousers and gorgeous satin tops a chance, once again.

Adopt: Pantsuits/powersuits

Athiya Shetty at the ‘Tadap’ premiere in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Athiya Shetty at the ‘Tadap’ premiere in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Pantsuits in all colours, fits, and fabrics are welcome in 2022. It’s the easiest crack to power dressing minus the risk of overdoing it. Pair it with a t-shirt, a crop blouse, tank top, or a corset like Athiya Shetty depending on whether you want it to look more casual or dressier.

Banish: Y2K fashion

The ripples of Y2K fashion was felt all across the global fashion industry as this style, popularised by the likes of Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera, returned with a roar. And we would like to believe that in 2022, the trends of crop tops, low waist mini skirts, hair accessories, and the likes will subside.

Adopt: Sustainability

While sustainability in fashion has long been one of the most debated, aspired for as well as exploited terms, we would love to see more statement and bold sustainable sartorial choices by our silver screen celebs, like Taapsee Pannu did in this upcycled dress made out of brocade straps by designer Ashwin Thiyagarajan. We would also love to see more small scale, local, responsible brands from India as opposed to omnipresence of bigshot international designers and brands.

Banish: Impossibly long nails

Nails as long as fingers were more than a moment in 2021, with one bizarre manicure style trending after another. For 2022, we want to see this predatory-style nails be replaced with dainty French tips, innovative manicure, and maybe even a throwback to short, unpainted nails?

Adopt: Statement accessories

The year of Zoom meetings has taught us the art of the accessorising as failsafe method of looking dressed up, even in your pyjamas. And with that emerged accessory trends across the world wherein the who’s who of fashion were seen sporting eye-catching accessories, peaking with Bella Hadid’s golden lungs at the Cannes 2021.

