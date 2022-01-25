Ye and Julia Fox, the new power couple in fashion?

Ye (earlier, Kanye West) and American actor, artist, and model Julia Fox, who are rumoured to be dating, made their red carpet debut together at the Paris Fashion Week in impeccable style.

At the Kenzo Fall Winter ’22 RTW show, Ye and Julia twinned in denim couture outfits, fanning rumours.

Julia wore a Spring Summer ’22 RTW denim couture outfit by Schiaparelli with its statement golden jewellery dangling from her ears. She paired the cropped, cone bra-inspired jacket, with a pair of baggy denim-boots hybrid. But what managed to steer the vision away from this couture ensemble was her exaggerated smokey eye makeup.

Ye, on the other hand, opted to pair an oversized denim jacket and jeans with ablack rubber boots.

It’s been quite a while that a couple (rumoured, at least) has twinned to this extent on the red carpet. The last time anyone twinned in denim were Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake who, quite memorably, wore Canadian tuxedos at the American Music Awards 2001. They both completed their outfits with black leather gloves.

Julia was also spotted, presumably after the fashion show, out and about in Paris wearing a red Rick Owens leather dress with a thigh high slit that gave her silver metallic slouchy boots the right amount of attention, along with her matching gloves. She kept her eye makeup on from earlier and threw on an oversized black leather coat, as she posed beside Ye who was seen in an all black leather look, and wore the same rubber boots.

At the Schiaparelli Haute Courite Spring Summer ’22 show, Julia and Ye continued their fashion savoir-faire in twinning black outfits. Both donned custom Schiaparelli outfits, with Ye opting for an all-leather look with his rubber boots and black glasses and a black mask covering his whole face, and Julia “a coat dress in glossy calfskin with bustier seaming and thigh-high boots with trompe l’œil toes in black leather, paired with Schiaparelli’s signature Padlock bag in gilded brass,” as shared by the brand on its Instagram account.

She accessorised it with the brand’s signature statement earrings. Her makeup was another variation of her previous look, this time with a shorter, but thicker wing and slick-back hair.

Kim Kardashian accepts the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards: “So thank you to Kanye even for really introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion. This is a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things…” pic.twitter.com/1EQ9Ks37DT — Jenn (@_xmarissabee) December 8, 2021

Earlier, Kim Kardashian gave a sweet shoutout to her ex husband while accepting her Fashion Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards 2021, saying, “Thank you to Kanye for really introducing me to the fashion world,’ before saying, ‘I fell in love with fashion and I’m so inspired by so many people, but again, this is like a dream.”

For the award show, Kim wore a similar version of the boots-pants hybrid, hers by Balenciaga, that Julia was seen wearing.

