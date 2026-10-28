Yash’s 10-headed Ravana brooch steals the spotlight at Ramayana’s LA premiere

Yash has caught the attention of one and all with this latest appearance. The stunning actor brought a piece of his Ramayana character to the red carpet at the film’s Los Angeles premiere.

While fans were already anticipating a stylish ensemble, Yash’s golden brooch depicting the ten heads of Raavana stole the show.

Yash at LA premiere Yash at LA premiere

Pinned to his black jacket, the brooch featured intricate detailing and dangling gold chains that stood out against the otherwise understated outfit. Yash completed the look with black sunglasses, keeping the focus firmly on the statement accessory.

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Yash’s look isn’t just a random choice. In the Ramayana, Raavana’s kingdom of Lanka was made entirely of gold. Moreover, in many popular Ramleela versions, he is often portrayed in black coloured costumes. The reference is instantly recognisable, and the accessory gives people something to talk about beyond the outfit itself.

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Although the designer behind the brooch is not yet confirmed, many reports cite his long-associated stylist, Saniya Sardhariya.

Yash and his wife at the #Ramayana world premiere https://t.co/V4THkxGe21 — 𝖵𝗜𝗞𝗜 (@imVIKI_) October 28, 2026

Yash’s trishul brooch at San Diego Comic-Con

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This isn’t the first time Yash has used a brooch to bring mythology into his promotional wardrobe. At San Diego Comic-Con in July, the actor wore an all-black ensemble with a gold trishul-shaped brooch pinned to his blazer.

The brooch also subtly referenced his role as Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana. Ravana was a devoted worshipper of Lord Shiva, and the trishul is one of the deity’s most recognisable symbols.

Yash’s fashion formula is simple: take a recognisable symbol and make it part of a contemporary outfit. His latest Ravana brooch is more elaborate, with its ten heads and dangling chains, but both accessories serve a purpose beyond simply dressing up a jacket.

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Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s looks at the LA premiere

Yash wasn’t the only star making a statement at the Los Angeles premiere. Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama, opted for a light-toned, bandhgala-style outfit with silver detailing and dark trousers. His look stayed classic, with the tailored silhouette doing most of the work.

Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, chose a traditional saree with silver embellishments, paired with jewellery and minimal makeup. Her look offered a different approach to the occasion, bringing Indian wear to the international red carpet without relying on an elaborate silhouette.

The three actors took distinctly different routes. Ranbir kept things classic, Sai leaned into traditional Indian wear, and Yash used an all-black ensemble as the backdrop for a character-inspired accessory.