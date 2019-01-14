Yami Gautam gives lessons on how to look chic effortlessly

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer Uri that recently hit the theatres has been doing quite well. But even before the movie released, Gautam made headlines with her sartorial choices. Recently the actor was spotted in a number of looks and needless to say, she looked lovely in all of them.

Advertising

In one of the appearances, the actor was spotted looking chic in a trench coat from FableStreet. Styled by Mohit Rai, the look was rounded out with long boots, black sunnies and hair styled in soft curls.

She was also spotted giving the suit game a rather interesting twist as she donned a printed suit from Ashish N Soni. The ensemble was quirky and comfortable and we really liked how the designer played with the cuts. A nude palette of make-up completed the look.

Upping the glamour quotient, she looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder green dress from Mother of Pearl. Styled by Rai, the look was completed with minimal make-up, straight hair and well-defined eyes.

Prior to this, the actor turned heads as she donned maroon coloured pantsuit from Lavish Alice’s collection. Styled by Rai, the look was perfect for winters. A nude pallette of make up and winged eyeliner rounded out her look.

The actor was also seen looking rather dapper in a white pantsuit from Paule Ka’s collection. Styled by Rai, we really liked the belt detailing around the waist. Keeping with her characteristic style, the look was rounded out with a neutral palette of make-up and hair styled in soft waves.

Advertising

What do you think of her current look?