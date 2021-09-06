Yami Gautam looks refreshing in silk blazer dress; see pics

Yami Gautam has lately been spotted in some really offbeat looks. After stealing the show in a fusion sari, the actor is back with yet another interesting choice of attire, naturally drawing our attention.

The Bhoot Police actor posed in a double breasted purple silk blazer dress from Joskai Studio. The hand woven suit featured golden ‘gos phul’ motifs and and an embroidered golden hem.

What stood out were the dramatic oversized puff sleeves featuring the same embroidery.

On the fashion house’s website, the blazer dress costs Rs 20,720.

Sporting a refreshing look, Yami accessorised the gorgeous outfit with minimal jewellery — a pair of dejhoor, matching hair pins from Sukanya Pasi, and some bangles and rings.

She paired the blazer dress with intricately embroidered black heels from Rohan Arora. The look was completed with dewy makeup and open hair. The ensemble was put together by stylist Manisha Melwani.

Do you like Yami Gautam’s latest look?

