Yami Gautam shares more pictures from wedding festivities; check them out

On June 4, Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar tied the knot. The couple took to Instagram to share pictures from their intimate wedding. Now, they are sharing some more photos from the festivities. The actor put up a photo from what appears to be her haldi, and she looked lovely. She was seen wearing in a yellow kurti which was teamed with a red embroidered dupatta. The look was accessorised with beaded jewellery. Check out the photos here.

In another set pf pictures, the URI actor was seen in a traditional red sari. With chooda in her hands, the newlywed smiled at the camera. The nathni had our attention though.

Prior to this, she had shared photos from her haldi. For the occasion, she had opted for an orange salwar suit with golden embroidery. This was teamed with a matching dupatta.

From what appears in the pictures, the wedding seemed to be a close-knit affair. On the day, Yami was seen looking beautiful in a traditional red Benarasi sari. She teamed it with a red and gold blouse and a matching dupatta. The look was accessorised with a statement gold neckpiece, maang tika and nathani.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes.”

She looked lovely in all the photos.

