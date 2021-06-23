Yami Gautam’s printed maxi dress is perfect for summers; here’s how much it costs

Among the several celebs setting fashion goals, the actor who recently caught our attention was Yami Gautam, whose breezy attire is what you need to survive the summer season.

Taking to Instagram, the newlywed shared a picture, wearing a multicoloured chiffon maxi dress from designer Ritu Kumar’s label.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

The Uri actor seemed to be quite comfortable in the loose-fitting printed dress which featured bishop sleeves, a V-neckline and multiple pleats on the hemline.

The 32-year-old actor kept the look simple with minimal makeup and left her side-parted hair open. “Simply happy,” she captioned the post.

Wondering how much the dress costs? It is priced at Rs 8,900 on the designer’s official website.

The actor recently tied the knot with writer and director Aditya Dhar. For the wedding festivities, she kept her looks simple, traditional and elegant. She looked pretty in an orange salwar suit with golden embroidery at the mehendi ceremony. On the day of the wedding, she paired a red Benarasi sari with a matching blouse.

What do you think of Yami’s latest look?