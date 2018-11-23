Yami Gautam turns up the heat as a contemporary bride in gorgeous Indian wear

Yami Gautam, who is often seen in cute, comfy outfits might not be the flag bearer of street style. But you need to give her credit for having the innate ability to pull off any look with ease. Posing for the cover of a UK-based wedding magazine, Khush, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor recently channelised her inner princes in stunning bridal looks.

Donning a few splendid lehengas for the shoot in an old countryside house in Kent, Ashford in the UK, Gautam exuded elegance. Styled by Vikas Rattu, for the cover, she posed in a Rimple and Harpreet Narula lehenga. Apart from her outfits, her hairdos were also admirable.

Check some of the pictures here.

Prior to this, Gautam was seen posing for Filmfare in a pair of tangerine, flared trousers that were teamed with a green, backless, velvet top. Stylist Akshay Tyagi accessorised her outfit with a pair of hoop earrings. Meanwhile, make-up artist Rosario Belmonte rounded off her look with a neutral make-up palette and well-defined eyes.

Gautam was also seen donning a beige crop top paired with red bottoms. We think she always manages to look lovely.