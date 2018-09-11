Yami Gautam in this Payal Singhal outfit fails to hit the mark

Take a look at Yami Gautam’s latest style file. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Take a look at Yami Gautam’s latest style file. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Of late, Yami Gautam has been seen experimenting with her sartorial choices. Right from her bright red power suit at the Vogue Beauty Awards to her glitzy black and red ensemble from Sunaina Khera, she has been keeping her fashion game strong.

But every actor have their fashion faux pas moments and recently we spotted Gautam going through the same. The Payal Singhal outfit comprising of flared, embroidered trousers teamed with a strappy, floral print kurta, failed to impress us. The outfit seemed like a boring choice and the knotted belt too, failed to accentuate her figure. The only saving grace of her look was her make-up and hairdo. A dewy sheen with light smokey eyes and her signature short hair, parted on the side gave finishing touches to her look.

But such moments, when she fails to hit the mark, are rare. Prior to this, we spotted the Sanam Re actor looking lovely in a bright-hued ensemble. Wearing a rust crop top teamed with matching panel slit trousers from Lola by Suman B, Gautam looked lovely. Stylist Mohit Rai kept her accessories minimal and paired her outfit with beige heels. With a dewy sheen and red lips, her hair was styled into messy waves.

Gautam also made a ravishing style statement at the India Couture Week 2018, draped in a Reynu Tandon pale gold voluminous tulle skirt and an embellished blouse.

What are your thoughts on Gautam’s latest looks? Let us know in the comments section below.

